Jeffree Star clears up alleged robbery at his warehouse

Published: 26/Jan/2021 19:01

by Virginia Glaze
Jeffree Star clarifies robbery rumors
YouTube: Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star

YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star has spoken out after an alleged robbery alert at his business was released via social media, leading many fans to believe his warehouse had been broken into, once again.

Jeffree Star is a huge name in the beauty industry. Boasting his own makeup line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, the influencer-turned-beauty guru has built a massive makeup empire with a reputation to match.

However, Star’s business isn’t always getting the right kind of attention; the line became the victim of a massive robbery in 2019, with the culprits reportedly stealing and selling $2.5 million worth of his products — including an unreleased concealer — on the internet.

Two years later, fans became worried again when an alert went out via the Citizen App, which claimed that a robbery had taken place at the Jeffree Star Cosmetics warehouse on the night of January 25.

The claims went unconfirmed for some time until Star addressed the situation via a series of Instagram stories, explaining that there hadn’t actually been a robbery, after all.

Instead, Star stated that one of his employees had accidentally set off a silent alarm — which, as protocol demands, saw the involvement of law enforcement as a safeguard, in case the alarm had actually been set off in response to a real threat.

“If you listen to the dispatch call, she says that a silent alarm went off, which is true,” Star explained. “One of my employees set one off on accident. It’s always protocol to come and check and alert the police that there may be something wrong, obviously.”

“Thank you to the police of Chatsworth for checking up on us, but nothing happened, and it was an accident,” he continued. “So, for everyone that was wishing it were true, you’re sick in the head.”

Star has been accused of “faking” the robbery on his warehouse in 2019, with a few vocal critics claiming he made the entire ordeal up as a way to distract from previous scandals and even alleged that had only suffered $10,000 in losses, as opposed to the $2.5 million figure he initially gave his viewers.

Star himself, however, has been adamant that this is not the case, and stands by his story to this day.

Business

TikTok competitors Byte and Clash form merger to take on video giant

Published: 26/Jan/2021 17:54 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 17:55

by Chris Stokel-Walker
Clash and Byte merger tiktok competitors
Clash/Byte

TikTok

The battle to try and compete with TikTok in the shortform video space has just become less bloody, as two of TikTok’s competitors have merged.

Clash, set up by former Vine star Brendon McNerney, has agreed to buy Byte, the app developed by Vine founder Dom Hofman, for an undisclosed sum.

The purchase, which is in part funded and enacted by a separate round of seed funding for Clash from Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six and two other investors, is an unusual one. “It’s going to put Clash in a whole new ballgame, where we have support I couldn’t even imagine,” says McNerney, who declined to share the amount invested in his company.

Clash is by far the smaller of the two apps, with 500,000 users as of fall 2020, its founder McNerney confirmed. By comparison, Byte has 4.5 million users.

clash videos tiktok
Clash
Clash was launched to compete with TikTok, and is now buying out another competitor in Byte.

What’s more, Clash is going to take itself off app stores, encourage its users to migrate over to the bigger Byte, and then rebrand the app as Clash in the coming months.

“It may seem like a confusing move, but Byte has the userbase,” says McNerney. “We have the creative tools, and we want to point people to the future home of Clash.

“The plan over the next few months is to relaunch the Byte app as Clash,” says McNerney. “This relaunch will have all our monetization tools live.”

byte tiktok competitor creativity first
Byte
Byte boasted 4.5m users before the merger.

Clash has placed its focus on supporting creators’ ability to monetize their content — a bugbear many early TikTok users had until the app launched its Creator Fund, which gives creators over a certain size a share of financial funding to keep making videos.

“We’re 100% merging both of these communities together,” says McNerney. “There’s such a fluidity between not just the types of creators, but even the types of content on both platforms. Dom [Hofman] has done such a great job in building these creative tools. The thing we’re focusing on is not disturbing the experience on either of these platforms.”

McNerney admitted the merger took him by surprise. “It’s definitely unusual, and not something we were expecting to have happen,” he says.

Hofman, who was not made available for interview, will not be staying on with Byte, McNerney says. “Him and his team are not a part of this deal. They’re going on to another venture, which is exciting for them,” he explains. “They’ll be making an announcement on that.”

tiktok mobile app
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa
Many apps have launched to rival TikTok, but Clash and Byte have joined forces to help bolster shortform video content.

Hofman and Byte were convinced to sell up because of the pro-creator stance of Clash, the latter’s owner says. “It was something they had been considering but hadn’t necessarily made any move on,” he says.

The whole process of the deal took place in “a few weeks.” “It happened rather quickly,” says McNerney. Negotiations didn’t begin until 2021.

“We’re going to be working in the next month or two integrating all our tools [into Clash],” he adds. “We want to make sure the user experience is largely unedited as far as what Byte users can expect. There are tons of them and we don’t want to disturb their experience.”

McNerney’s goal isn’t necessarily for the newly-merged app’s five million users to take on TikTok’s 690 million users worldwide. “To be explicit, Clash is the monetization platform,” he says. “What we see as a massive missing pillar in the shortform video world is a place where creators can monetize.”