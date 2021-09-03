Sodapoppin reveals main reason why he won’t leave Twitch for YouTube

After seeing several Twitch streamers jump ship to YouTube, Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris explained why he has no plans to make the switch himself, claiming he cannot censor himself well enough.

In the back half of 2021, a handful of big-name streamers, including Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo and Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, signed exclusive deals to stream on YouTube.

Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren claimed that he has “secret information” that more Twitch streamers will follow suit, and although he didn’t specifically say who, there are already rumors that Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff will be next.

However, Sodapoppin confirmed that he isn’t one of them and told fans the main reason why. He essentially believes he isn’t a good fit for the platform and isn’t willing to “censor” himself to become one.

“The way I am, I don’t translate well to YouTube, right? I don’t. That’s the truth,” he said. “Because I’m actually a d**k. Like, it’s not funny. I am mean. I can’t censor myself well enough.”

For example, he explained that if someone sends him an “inconvenient” gift like a giant statue, he wouldn’t be thrilled about it. Instead, he’d tell them it’s annoying only to have people on YouTube tell him as an “ungrateful a**hole.”

“I don’t translate well to YouTube, especially not nowadays,” he repeated.

Of course, Soda didn’t claim he’ll never make the switch. If a lucrative offer comes his way, it’s reasonable to assume he’ll probably consider it.

Still, he doesn’t believe he’ll be a good fit for the platform given his nature and seems unwilling to change himself and his content to fit the bill.