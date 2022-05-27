Corinna Kopf responds to Logan Paul’s spicy NFT as fans are convinced it’s her

Logan Paul’s latest Originals NFT auction gave a new meaning to the acronym with the label ‘Nice Fkn Titties’ and many are convinced it’s one of his influencer friends in the photo – so Corinna Kopf responded.

The 99 Originals set has been staggered out by the eldest Paul brother since he first announced it in April 2022, featuring 99 (shocker) Polaroid photographs that his fans, or investors, can snap up for the right price.

A number of high-profile sales have been made for non-fungible tokens in the collection so far, though there’s something about the May 27 drop that tells us it will be one of the most popular to date.

Advertisement

The official Originals account posted an image of it on Twitter, announcing bidding would last for just 24 hours via their official website.

Logan Paul reveals 8th NFT in 99 Originals collection

The image itself shows a girl holding her breasts, with a lecklace around the neck. Only the neck and some hair can be seen, meaning that the identity behind the snap was not revealed – leaving fans guessing.

This time, the perks for purchasing the NFT are a little different – including the following:

Owner gets CryptoPunk #6762 (seen on necklace) after holding for 99 days

Punk #5569 (on necklace) sent to DAO Treasury upon sale of this Original.

Corinna Kopf responds

It didn’t take long for Logan’s followers to start guessing who it might be, with two girls coming in as strong contenders.

Those would be Jake Paul’s girlfriend, Julia Rose, who is known for posting raunchy photographs for her own publication. And the second… Corinna Kopf, a close friend of Logan’s who has previously dated him.

Advertisement

Read More: Logan Paul giving away PRIME Hydration royalty to Originals NFT owners

Hours after the NFT was revealed and put up for auction, the influencer who says she’s made millions of dollars with OnlyFans content responded on Instagram. Taking a quick break from her European vacation, she posted a story saying “Who’s this?”

While the identity behind the NFT shot is still not officially confirmed, it’s the biggest hint yet that this is a Corinna Kopf photograph.

At the time of writing, the Nice Fkn Titties token has a bid of over $55,000 on it – but who knows how far that price will rise before the sun sets on this sale. Before this, the highest price was over $100,000 for #1442 Bored Ape.