Cop outted as OnlyFans model after pulling over subscriber: ‘I saw you have sex’

A Minneapolis police officer is under investigation after it was discovered that she was operating an OnlyFans account when she pulled over one of her subscribers.

A “well-respected cop” has some explaining to do after a man refused to be arrested when he determined that an officer who had pulled him over was actually an OnlyFans model.

The Daily Star reports that a driver had been subscribed to an OnlyFans account for five months when he ended up being pulled over by a model he watches quite frequently.

In just ten minutes, the driver was able to put two and two together, figuring out the secret identity of the Fourth Precinct officer, claiming that he had seen her make videos with her husband.

Driver says cop can’t arrest him after finding secret OnlyFans account

According to Fox 9, after connecting the cop to the OnlyFans model, the driver was convinced that he could no longer be arrested.

“You can’t arrest me no more – I’ve seen your private parts,” he said, noting how his attitude changed during the stop.

“I wouldn’t want her to be arresting me and I just saw you and your husband last night for $29.99 have sex on OnlyFans. I just can’t respect you or the precinct that you’re working at.”

Pixabay A basic traffic stop has landed an OnlyFans model in hot water.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Police Department has launched an investigation. However, a spokesperson from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office doesn’t feel there are many concerns with the content.

“If all we’re talking about is naked pictures behind a paywall, the mayor has no issue. However, the chief will determine if there are any policy violations,” they said.

This isn’t the first time a public servant has had their OnlyFans discovered. Last year, a high school science teacher was fired after she filmed videos on students’ desks in her classroom.