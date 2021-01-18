 Competitive eater Matt Stonie destroys entire MrBeast Burger menu in insane challenge - Dexerto
Competitive eater Matt Stonie destroys entire MrBeast Burger menu in insane challenge

Published: 18/Jan/2021 20:08

by Virginia Glaze
Matt Stonie eats entire MrBeast Burger menu in ten minutes
YouTube: Matt Stonie

MrBeast

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson unveiled his very own fast food chain, ‘MrBeast Burger,’ last month — and it was only a matter of time before a competitive eater decided to take on the entire menu.

The newly-founded MrBeast Burger features a slew of classic fast food items named after the YouTuber and his crew of friends, such as the loaded MrBeast Style Fries, Chris’s french fry-filled burger, and Karl’s Grilled Cheese.

The restaurant has seen largely positive reviews from fans and fellow YouTubers, alike, and continues to turn heads across food delivery apps and social media circles; but one content creator decided to take things to the next level with a jaw-dropping challenge.

Competitive eater and YouTuber Matt Stonie kicked off the year with a bang by deciding to eat the entire MrBeast Burger menu in under 10 minutes and 39 seconds — the duration of MrBeast’s video unveiling his restaurant.

 

While that might seem like a daunting task, this is one of the more tame challenges Stonie has undertaken in his career; he’s downed 10,000 calories worth of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, 100 pounds of Wumpa Fruit, and the entire menu of such chains as Chick-Fil-A and Raisin’ Canes, among several others.

The entire list of food Stonie consumed is as follows:

  • 1 Beast Style Burger
  • 1 Chandler Style Burger
  • 1 Chris Style Burger
  • 1 Chicken Sandwich
  • 1 Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  • 1 Karl’s Grilled Cheese
  • 1 order of seasoned fries
  • 1 order of Beast Style Fries
  • 1 bottle of water
  • 1 can of Pepsi
  • Six cookies
Matt Stonie smiles with a burger
YouTube: Matt Stonie
Although there’s no nutritional information for MrBeast Burger yet, Stonie was confident the Beast Style Burger packs a hefty caloric punch.

That’s not all; when there was an option to do so, Stonie also added on an extra patty to each burger he ordered, upping the ante of an already intimidating array of food.

Luckily, Stonie was able to down the full menu in 10 minutes and 23 seconds. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

As for his review on the food’s quality, Stonie admitted that the Chris Style Burger was his favorite. Who can resist some fries on a burger?

Having started his year with such a massive challenge, it seems like Stonie has a lot to live up to for the rest of 2021. (We don’t recommend you try his MrBeast Burger challenge for yourself at home, though — leave this one to the professionals!)

