Valkyrae explains why she took a break from YouTube streaming

Published: 18/Jan/2021 17:12

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Valkyrae

Valkyrae

Streamer Valkyrae has explained why she took a break from YouTube streaming in her latest live on the platform.

Having just celebrated her 29th birthday, Valkyrae (real name Rachel Hofstetter) has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years, and her move from Twitch to YouTube at the start of 2020 has proven to be an incredible change for both herself and the YouTube streaming platform.

Just last week, Valkyrae took over from Pokimane as the most-watched female streamer with her 23.6m hours watched coming out above Pokimane’s 23.3m. But even the most successful creators struggle and need breaks.

Valkyrae recently took a week-long break from streaming, leading many to ponder what the reason might be.

valkyrae streaming youtube
YouTube: Valkyrae
Valkyrae has become a huge name in the streaming world.

In her latest stream on Sunday, January 17, Valkyrae explained that she took a break because she had already fulfilled her contracted hours for streaming.

She said, “I signed a contract with YouTube a year ago and as some of you didn’t know and some of you did learn later, I have streaming hours to fulfill and I owe 100 hours a month, but I went a little crazy and streamed too much last year which is very bad for my health.”

(Topic starts at 9:20)

She said that the break was largely for the sake of both her mental and physical health, adding, “I turned 29 on January 8… it’s probably a good time to turn into an adult so I’m going to do that by probably changing my lifestyle a lot.”

She explained that she has problems with her gut-health and that she thinks she has an auto-immune skin disease, so as a result she’ll be changing up her diet and cooking more often.

Valkyrae took a break from social media in May last year for mental health reasons, and so she could take time away to focus on herself and her creativity.

In the future, Valkyrae’s fans can expect more cooking content as she focuses on changing up her lifestyle, she said, but that she will only stream her required hours rather than going overboard as she did in 2020.

Karl Jacobs stunned after getting 5,000 Twitch subs in 8 minutes

Published: 18/Jan/2021 15:56

by Georgina Smith
Karl Jacobs has hand to mouth on Twitch stream
Twitch: karljacobs

Share

Karl Jacobs

YouTuber and streamer Karl Jacobs got emotional after Dream helped him reach an insane 5000 Twitch subs in just 8 mins, getting him to leave the room while they encouraged as many people to sub as possible.

One of the biggest communities to come out of 2020 has been the Dream SMP crew. The SMP is a survival multiplayer Minecraft server created by hugely popular creator and speedrunner Dream, with a heavy focus on complex roleplay.

Over time the server has managed to rack up a whole host of popular streamers such as the likes of TommyInnit & Quackity, and Karl Jacobs has now become a part of this community along with participating in many of MrBeast’s videos.

Minecraft promo image next to Dream logo
Minecraft.net, Mojang, Microsoft Studios / dreambranding.com
The Dream SMP Minecraft server is full of many hugely popular streamers and YouTubers.

Many of these creators get likes and views like no other community, and it’s all thanks to their dedicated fanbase. This was one of those occasions where viewers came out in full force to give one of their favorite creators a nice surprise.

Karl had been streaming with Dream, Sapnap, and a few other members of the group when they decided to tell him to leave the room for around five minutes. He looked rather nervous, but followed instructions and left.

Once the door had shut, they started telling chat to sub to Karl in their masses. “Alright guys, listen. I want him to come back to the most subs, I don’t even know how many. Just literally, if you are ever planning to sub to Karl, sub right now.”

Naturally, the chat started to flood with subs at an insane rate, often totally uninterrupted by any other messages. Dream theorized that it could be insane if the streamer returned and found his original 16,000 subs had gone up to 20,000, but admitted it would be a big task.

When Karl returned he was floored by how many subs continued to pour in, and when he saw that he’d gone over 21,000 subs he couldn’t believe it. It took only about 8 minutes for his fans to pour their support in.

 

He got a little emotional over just how much support he received, and said “I promise I’m gonna do literally everything to make all those subs earned, and send messages of thanks to fans on his alt Twitter, saying “you guys mean so much to me.”

The feat was certainly an amazing one, with Karl, and even his own viewers, bewildered by the amount of subs they were able to drum up in such a short space of time.