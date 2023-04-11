Chick-Fil-A customer baffled that the store hires a 13-year-old employee

A TikToker was puzzled when he discovered that his local Chick-Fil-A employs a 13-year-old kid, as he assumed that was not “allowed.”

In a viral TikTok video with over 1,3 million views, @slim_tuni recorded his conversation with a kid in a Chick-Fil-A uniform.

The young boy looks like an employee but he clearly looks too young to be working in the fast food industry, or any industry at all.

“You work here,” asked Slimtuni in his video. When the kid confirms that he does the owner of the account follows up with: “How old are you?”

When the employee reveals he’s indeed 13 years old Slimtuni is completely baffled and asks “Is that even allowed?”

But it surprisingly seems to indeed be completely legal and “allowed,” as the parents of the kid own the restaurant, which legally allows him to be an employee in it, or to simply help out.

TikTok reacts to a 13-year-old employee

TikTok users in the comments were equally baffled about the employment situation of this 13-year-old boy.

“That’s crazy. Lil man gonna be a manager at 16,” one user wrote. “He looks so over it,” another commented.

Some other users congratulated him and his parents for giving him a valuable lesson while letting him earn an allowance at the same time.

“Good job he working young, I started working when I was 14,” shares one person. Followed up by another user saying: “He’s going to have BREAD in highschool.”

According to the creator of the TikTok, the situation indeed happened in the USA, as some users were arguing that different countries have different ages for being allowed to work legally. Another reason is that his previous TikTok took place in Germany which contributed to the confusion.