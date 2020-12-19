“Cheating” Issak Presley dragged by Kenzie Ziegler and Carson Tiffany

TikTok star Carson Tiffany has announced that her relationship with actor Issak Presley has come to an end after she found out he cheated — prompting Presley’s other ex, Kenzie Ziegler, made similar complaints known…

After a brief romance, TikToker Carson Tiffany has confirmed, in an Instagram Q&A, that her relationship with Issak Presley has come to an end.

The 17-year-old said in response to a question on her IG story that her and Presley were not dating anymore — and she didn’t mince her words as to the reason why.

Ending the post with a mock loving emoji, the budding internet personality revealed that she had “just found out that he [Presley] had cheated on [her]”.

This revelation in the wake of their brief autumn romance has shocked not just fans, but also Presley’s ex-girlfriend Kenzie Ziegler, who ended their respective relationship in May this year.

Although Ziegler and Presley ended their relationship on good terms, the two were dogged with cheating rumors in the last two months of their relationship.

In March this year, as the rumors heated up, Ziegler took to Instagram to say: “All of these girls are trying to say Isaak cheated on me when he’s with me every day!” Similarly, Presley posted at the time: “People really strive to ruin other people’s happiness.”

Now that another one of Presley’s exes has confirmed his infidelity, it didn’t take long for fans to bring up past rumors about his relationship with Ziegler.

In one Instagram comment that got over 18,000 likes, one user said: “Two girlfriends in a row my god.”

Another comment that got over 11,000 likes expressed similar sentiments, saying: “Didn’t he cheat on Kenzie too? What did you expect?”

Presley’s ex Kenzie Ziegler has since weighed in on the drama herself. As well as expressing her shock at Tiffany’s announcement — commenting “Oh my God” on Instagram when the announcement was posted to TikTokRoom, she later also commented “boys suck.”

Could this be confirmation that Presley also cheated on Ziegler, or is she just showing solidarity? Presley is yet to comment publicly on these allegations.