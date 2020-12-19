Logo
Entertainment

“Cheating” Issak Presley dragged by Kenzie Ziegler and Carson Tiffany

Published: 19/Dec/2020 18:39

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Issak Presley

Share

TikTok

TikTok star Carson Tiffany has announced that her relationship with actor Issak Presley has come to an end after she found out he cheated — prompting Presley’s other ex, Kenzie Ziegler, made similar complaints known…

After a brief romance, TikToker Carson Tiffany has confirmed, in an Instagram Q&A, that her relationship with Issak Presley has come to an end.

The 17-year-old said in response to a question on her IG story that her and Presley were not dating anymore — and she didn’t mince her words as to the reason why.

Ending the post with a mock loving emoji, the budding internet personality revealed that she had “just found out that he [Presley] had cheated on [her]”.

This revelation in the wake of their brief autumn romance has shocked not just fans, but also Presley’s ex-girlfriend Kenzie Ziegler, who ended their respective relationship in May this year.

Although Ziegler and Presley ended their relationship on good terms, the two were dogged with cheating rumors in the last two months of their relationship.

In March this year, as the rumors heated up, Ziegler took to Instagram to say: “All of these girls are trying to say Isaak cheated on me when he’s with me every day!” Similarly, Presley posted at the time: “People really strive to ruin other people’s happiness.”

Now that another one of Presley’s exes has confirmed his infidelity, it didn’t take long for fans to bring up past rumors about his relationship with Ziegler.

In one Instagram comment that got over 18,000 likes, one user said: “Two girlfriends in a row my god.”

Another comment that got over 11,000 likes expressed similar sentiments, saying: “Didn’t he cheat on Kenzie too? What did you expect?”

Presley’s ex Kenzie Ziegler has since weighed in on the drama herself. As well as expressing her shock at Tiffany’s announcement — commenting “Oh my God” on Instagram when the announcement was posted to TikTokRoom, she later also commented “boys suck.”

Could this be confirmation that Presley also cheated on Ziegler, or is she just showing solidarity? Presley is yet to comment publicly on these allegations.

Entertainment

xQc explains why death threats and ToS stopped him hosting streamers

Published: 19/Dec/2020 18:12

by Luke Edwards
xQc

Share

xQc

Hosting is a fabulous feature on Twitch, as a way for bigger streamers to promote smaller channels. However, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyell explained why death threats and fear of punishment means he no longer hosts other channels.

Hosting is a major part of Twitch streaming. It used by individual streamers as well as organizations  – for example, Riot Games will host the broadcast of a minor LoL region to boost their audience and exposure. The host feature sends viewers of any channel to another channel, boosting the recipients live viewership.

In the past, hosting has also been a major part of boosting players’ profiles. One of the most notable examples is FaZe Clan’s Ew0k, who rose in popularity after being hosted by the likes of TimtheTatman and Mizkif.

On stream, one viewer asked xQc why he doesn’t host anyone, and he gave a fairly surprising explanation.

EwokTTV / Twitch
Ewok’s popularity boomed after he was hosted by several high-profile streamers.

xQc explains why he doesn’t host anymore

xQc explained how a combination of death threats and fears of breaking the Twitch Terms of Service (ToS) discourage him from hosting smaller channels.

“When I became a bigger streamer, I started getting a lot of backlash for hosting, and it made me feel bad,” xQc said.

“There’s a couple of instances where I’ve gotten death threats for hosting, because people said the community sucked and that I intoxicated their chats.

“Then they put a new ToS in where, if I host somebody, and viewers do something anti-ToS, that could get me into trouble.”

The Twitch community guidelines state: “Creators are role models and leaders of the communities they create or foster around them.

xqc narcos meme
Twitter: xQc / Netflix
xQc did his best Pablo Escobar impression after being banned in November.

“Creators should consider the consequences of their statements and actions of their audiences; we ask that you make a good faith effort to quell any efforts from those in your community to harass others.

“Twitch should not be used to incite, encourage, promote, facilitate, or organize hateful conduct or harassment, whether on or off Twitch. We will suspend communities, organizations, and individuals that do so.”

Several prominent steamers have picked up bans in the past for violating the Twitch ToS, notably Forsen and xQc himself, so it’s not surprising he wants to steer clear of their wrath.