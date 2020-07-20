Charli & Dixie D'Amelio launch makeup line with Morphe

TikTok’s most famous sisters, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, have teamed up with Morphe cosmetics to create a sub-brand called Morphe 2.

The D’Amelio sisters have catapulted to fame in less than a year after Charli danced her way to the top of the TikTok charts and now has more than 72 million followers. Dixie currently has 30 million followers.

In the last few months, Dixie and Charli have branched out beyond TikTok; Dixie has released a single and a music video, and appeared in the YouTube miniseries on Brat TV “Attaway General.”

Not content with just their own success, though, they’ve even got their parents involved, creating a family YouTube channel and fuelling rumors of a potential reality TV show following the lives of the D'Amelio family. Most recently the pair became partners with Hollister Jeans.

Now Charli and Dixie are focusing on cosmetics, and are collaborating with Morphe, a brand that typically sells products created by beauty and other online influencers. Recently Morphe has collaborated with James Charles, Jaclyn Hill, and Maddie Ziegler.

Morphe 2 “aims to redefine the way makeup is marketed to young people” and uses the tagline “Simple but stunning,” targeting Gen Z teens who are looking for a more minimalist brand. It will feature products that are made to be easy to use, including a foundation tint in 20 shades, jelly eye shimmer, cheek and lip mousse, and glossy lip oils.

Morphe recently faced criticism for continuing to sell products by Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson after the YouTubers were ‘canceled’ for alleged racism, manipulation, and other controversies.

Morphe has since cut ties with Shane Dawson, and was forced to drop Jeffree Star Cosmetics and affiliated products after multiple top-name YouTubers decided to boycott the brand.

Morphe 2 is set to launch on July 30 in the US and August 6 in the UK.