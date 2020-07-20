Jake Paul confirms new boxing match announcement coming soon

Popular YouTuber Jake Paul has confirmed he will be making an announcement soon regarding his next boxing match.

Since Joe Weller and KSI took their differences into a boxing ring back in 2018, it has become the norm for YouTube stars to fight one another in order to settle their feuds. Among those who have been heavily involved are Jake and Logan Paul.

Jake has proved talented in the boxing arena, beating KSI's younger brother Deji, before annihilating AnEsonGib in January of 2020.

Since then, rumors have reamined about who his next fight will be against and, while those details remain purely speculative, he has confirmed that fans can expect an official announcement soon.

In an impromptu interview with TheHollywoodFix, Jake revealed that fans can get excited for an official fight announcement very soon, but he refrained from naming his opponent.

"I got some sh*t in the works," Paul said, when asked what he's been working on lately. "I got a fight announcement bro." Unfortunately, when asked whether he'll be fighting Deji or KSI, Paul did not elaborate further.

Regardless, we expect the fight to be against KSI. Following the Brit's victory over Logan Paul, and Jake's destruction of AnEsonGib, the pair seem very likely to meet in the ring for one final match.

Timestamp: 0:10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhgiVaa7Y74

Rumors have been flying regarding a match up, with both KSI and Jake Paul incredibly vocal about their talents, and their potential opponent's shortcomings.

The conversation then moved onto other topics, including music. Paul, who has produced songs in the past, described his previous music as "trash" and confirmed more will be on the way.

When it comes to boxing, however, he was less talkative. Fan anticipation will continue to grow but, hopefully, we'll find out who he's fighting sooner rather than later.