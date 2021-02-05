Charli D’Amelio reveals some of the worst DMs she’s received: “Just end it all”

On the 2 Chix podcast with sister Dixie, Charli D’Amelio revealed some of the disturbing private messages she has received on social media from trolls.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio is the single most-followed person on TikTok, standing at a hugely impressive 107 million followers. Her older sister Dixie also has a substantial 48 million followers, and the pair has become very much a team, producing a vast amount of content with each other.

One form of these content forms is their podcast 2 Chix, in which the girls have shared both funny stories along with personal stories or aspects of their internet fame that affect them.

TikTok popularity has by no means been an easy ride for Charli and Dixie, facing constant criticism from haters. Things even escalated in November of 2020 after fans called them ‘ungrateful’ for acting disgusted over having to eat a chef-prepared snail, despite the chef also being in on the joke.

Charli also revealed that at the time she had received countless nasty messages and death threats from people, and now on the podcast she has given her fans a glimpse into what her Instagram DMs look like.

“I feel like people forget that I can see my DM requests. So like, if you say stuff to me I see it,” Charli said. She explained that in July a girl sent her a message saying, “you are perfect,” and then 7 months later a very different message that read, “literally wtf, shut up.”

Other messages she read out included, “skin and bone wh*re die,” and, “you have no talent, just end it all.”

She followed the comments by saying, “before we think that I’m a big baby, we can think about the things that I have to see when I go on my phone. So, I stopped going on my phone. I kind of want you guys to understand both sides, you know.”

Charli also made sure to reiterate to her listeners that she’s a lot more likely to see the nasty messages than the nice ones. “We do actually see the stuff that you guys say about us. Usually, we see the bad stuff more. Because the bad stuff gets pushed. So as much as you guys think we see the, ‘we love you’ and all of that stuff, we see a lot more negativity, because people play into that.”

The peek inside Charli’s DMs may surprise some, but not others, as this level of vicious hate is unfortunately commonplace in online communities.