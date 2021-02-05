Logo
Charli D’Amelio reveals some of the worst DMs she’s received: “Just end it all”

Published: 5/Feb/2021 15:25

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio poses in an Instagram picture
Instagram: charlidamelio

On the 2 Chix podcast with sister Dixie, Charli D’Amelio revealed some of the disturbing private messages she has received on social media from trolls.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio is the single most-followed person on TikTok, standing at a hugely impressive 107 million followers. Her older sister Dixie also has a substantial 48 million followers, and the pair has become very much a team, producing a vast amount of content with each other.

One form of these content forms is their podcast 2 Chix, in which the girls have shared both funny stories along with personal stories or aspects of their internet fame that affect them.

TikTok popularity has by no means been an easy ride for Charli and Dixie, facing constant criticism from haters. Things even escalated in November of 2020 after fans called them ‘ungrateful’ for acting disgusted over having to eat a chef-prepared snail, despite the chef also being in on the joke.

dixie and charli damelio on Instagram
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Charli and Dixie have seen unrivalled success on TikTok.

Charli also revealed that at the time she had received countless nasty messages and death threats from people, and now on the podcast she has given her fans a glimpse into what her Instagram DMs look like.

“I feel like people forget that I can see my DM requests. So like, if you say stuff to me I see it,” Charli said. She explained that in July a girl sent her a message saying, “you are perfect,” and then 7 months later a very different message that read, “literally wtf, shut up.”

Other messages she read out included, “skin and bone wh*re die,” and, “you have no talent, just end it all.”

Topic starts at 11:27

She followed the comments by saying, “before we think that I’m a big baby, we can think about the things that I have to see when I go on my phone. So, I stopped going on my phone. I kind of want you guys to understand both sides, you know.”

Charli also made sure to reiterate to her listeners that she’s a lot more likely to see the nasty messages than the nice ones. “We do actually see the stuff that you guys say about us. Usually, we see the bad stuff more. Because the bad stuff gets pushed. So as much as you guys think we see the, ‘we love you’ and all of that stuff, we see a lot more negativity, because people play into that.”

The peek inside Charli’s DMs may surprise some, but not others, as this level of vicious hate is unfortunately commonplace in online communities.

How to watch TikTok Super Bowl Tailgate ft. Miley Cyrus, Adam Devine & NFL QBs

Published: 5/Feb/2021 11:53

by Jacob Hale
nfl super bowl lv tiktok tailgate
NFL/TikTok

The NFL is celebrating its biggest night of the year, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7. They’ll be hosting a tailgate live on TikTok for fans to tune in and get involved.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar, but obviously this year it’s going to be a little different.

While Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes aren’t exactly a strange sight in the Super Bowl, the fact there will only be 25,000 fans in a significantly reduced spectacle is.

So, to give fans a new way to feel involved, the NFL will be hosting a tailgate live on TikTok with stars such as Miley Cyrus and Adam Devine. Here’s what you need to know to tune in.

NFL Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate: Stream

nfl tiktok page
TikTok: NFL
The TikTok tailgate will be hosted live on the NFL’s official page.

To tune into the event, you’ll have to head over to the @NFL official TikTok page. Remember that this is only available for viewers in the United States and Canada.

This will be a two hour, virtual pregame experience with stars from music, film, TV, the NFL, and TikTok itself taking part.

Super Bowl TikTok tailgate: Schedule

With the game kicking off at 6.30 PM ET (3.30 PM PT/11.30 PM GMT), the TikTok tailgate will be getting going a few hours earlier.

The show officially starts at 2.30 PM ET (11.30 AM PT/7.30 PM ET) on February 7 and will last for two hours.

nfl tiktok tailgate super bowl lv miley cyrus
TikTok
Miley Cyrus will round the show out with an exclusive live performance.

Which celebrities are at the TikTok tailgate?

The biggest name at the tailgate will be Miley Cyrus, who will be doing a live performance to bring in the game.

The tailgate will be hosted by Steve Harvey and NFL Network’s MJ Acosta who will be joined by the following celebrities:

  • Rebel Wilson (actress)
  • Adam Devine (actor)
  • Kane Brown (musician)
  • Ajani Huff (TikToker)
  • Dave Jorgenson (Washington Post TikToker)
  • Trace McSorely (Baltimore Ravens quarterback)

As well as the above, there will be several TikTok foodie creators sharing their best Super Bowl recipes to make it feel like a real Super Bowl Sunday tailgate.

So, that’s all the info you need on the NFL’s Super Bowl TikTok tailgate. Be sure to tune into the NFL TikTok livestream at 2.30 PM ET on Sunday, February 7 to get involved!