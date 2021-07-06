Charli D’Amelio hits back after ‘twerking’ controversy at party

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has finally responded after being at the center of controversy when netizens discovered her twerking at a party attended by high-profile names in the music biz.

On July 5, social media exploded with footage taken from the Instagram story of City Girls’ JT, which showed Charli D’Amelio twerking at a party purportedly attended by the likes of Lil Uzi and Beyoncé.

Twitter and TikTok were instantly inflamed by comments criticizing 17-year-old Charli for engaging in such behavior, owing in part to her young audience, with others wondering how she was able to get inside of a nightclub, in the first place.

However, fellow TikToker Noah Beck was quick to come to Charli’s defense, explaining that she wasn’t at a club but instead at a house party hosted by a mutual friend.

“You guys need to let her live,” Noah said of the situation. “Poor girl breathes the wrong way and you guys got something to say.”

While Noah’s comments received some positive praise, it doesn’t seem as though the general sentiment surrounding Charli’s dance moves shifted very much — that is, until Charli hit back at the criticism nearly a day later.

The night of July 5, Charli posted a series of photos from the evening to her Instagram account, many of which showed her posing with friends and family — but the final pic showed the TikToker breaking it down on the dance floor.

“And I’ll do it again,” she captioned the photo set, prompting a slew of laughter and support in the comments section from fans and even fellow stars like Addison Rae and Madi Monroe.

It seems that Charli isn’t bothered by the criticism levied against her over her night out at the party… but the net is still expressing concern over the impression she might be giving her young viewers, anyway.