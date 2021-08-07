Catherine McBroom fires back at rumors James Harden is suing over YouTubers vs TikTokers

The ACE Family’s Catherine McBroom has denied reports that NBA star James Harden is suing them over the Battle of the Platforms fight event in June.

The YouTubers vs TikTokers fight proved to be an eventful night, with crazy fight moments and even some drama, it managed to generate a huge buzz on social media.

However, the true drama began several weeks after the event, when a number of fighters revealed that they had yet to be paid.

Many turned their attention to headline fighter Austin McBroom for answers, as he has been rumored to own part of Social Gloves. He revealed that Social Gloves is now suing LiveXLive, claiming that the streaming partner is withholding funds from them.

LiveXLive then reportedly went on to sue Austin and Simply Greatness Productions (SGP) for $100m, claiming they misrepresented the event to them.

To add even more fuel to the fire, it was then reported that NBA star James Harden, who invested in the event, is suing McBroom to recover his losses.

Catherine McBroom responds to rumors

However, Austin’s wife Catherine has now denied that they are being sued by Harden, in response to a question on her Snapchat story.

“Is James Harden really suing y’all,” someone asked. “No of course not,” Catherine said in response. “LiveXLive is paying people to create false stories. They’re criminals and that’s not an opinion it’s a fact.”

In another post, she went on to say: “We’ve been taken advantage of over, and over, and over again. And we never say sh*t or defend ourselves because we know at the end of the day people will still talk.”

The couple have also recently denied rumors that they were getting evicted from their $7 million home, with Catherine calling out “false narratives” and “untrue rumors.”