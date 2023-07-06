Cardi B goes viral for rant about “mean” American paparazzi at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B went viral after applauding French paparazzi for taking good photos of her and claimed that American paparazzi don’t always show celebrities in their best form.

Cardi B has been catching a lot of attention with her latest fashion statements at Paris Fashion Week.

She’s been decked out in the finest custom couture from a variety of designers while attending multiple runway shows like Balenciaga and Schiaparelli.

Not only has Cardi B been front row during Paris Fashion Week, but she’s also been the focal point of the French paparazzi, where she applauded them for how they photograph celebrities better than American paps.

YouTube: Revolt Cardi B is making big statements at Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi B slams American paparazzi and praises French paparazzi for their photography skills

The highly-anticipated Paris Fashion Week is a showcase of some of fashion’s most celebrated designers. There’s haute couture, menswear, and ready-to-wear ensembles that turn heads as A-listers like Cardi B attend in style.

Like any fashion event, the press is always in attendance. Though Cardi B is predominantly photographed by American paparazzi, she was recently recorded in a video released to TikTok saying how great the French paparazzi are. “You guys are the best,” she complimented them. “I really love paparazzi out here.”

Not only that – she made sure to note how inconsiderate the American paparazzi are when photographing celebrities. She went on a tangent, speaking out about how American paps take bad photos of celebrities to gain income from negative comments about said celebrity photo. “That’s mean,” she said.

Cardi B then continued to praise the French paparazzi, saying, “You guys are so respectful.”

Although Cardi B may be returning to the U.S. after Paris Fashion Week, it’s no wonder she’s been wearing some of her best couture yet, as she seemingly adores and respects the French paparazzi for making sure photos of her always look their best.

