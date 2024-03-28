Solo Leveling fans are already unhappy about Episode 12

Solo Leveling Episode 12 has just released new preview images — and fans are feeling pretty disappointed.

Winter 2024’s biggest hit Solo Leveling is all set to conclude cour 1 of its first season with Episode 12. The upcoming finale has already generated a lot of hype in the fandom, so, understandably, people are keen to see any glimpse of the next episode.

A-1 Pictures, the studio behind the anime series, released a bunch of preview images ahead of the final episode’s official release. The preview images are stills from Episode 12 and feature Sung Jinwoo in various scenes along with one of Go Gunhee and one of Jinah.

What disappointed Solo Leveling viewers about these Episode 12 preview images is the lack of anything substantial in them. They think none of the stills show anything remotely hype-worthy that will increase the excitement of the fandom ahead of the finale.

Usually Solo Leveling’s stills give fans something exciting to look forward to. But this time it seems the studio deliberately chose to reveal photos that wouldn’t give away too much.

Fans are quite unhappy with the preview images, especially because the hype for Solo Leveling Episode 12 is at an all-time high. One user on Reddit commented on the stills, “Da*n, they actually showed nothing at all.”

“Lmao they made sure not to show nothing,” commented another.

“We really need leaks today. These images showed nothing bro,” said someone else.

Though the fans are unhappy over the preview images, they are quite excited about the episode itself. The fandom already knows one very special and exciting scene is about to happen in the final episode and is eager to watch it on Saturday, March 30.