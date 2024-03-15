Solo Leveling Episode 10: Release date & spoilers

Sung Jin-Woo triumphed over Kang Taeshik recently – so here’s the release date and spoilers for Solo Leveling Episode 10.

The first cour of Solo Leveling is nearing its end. Sung Jin-Woo is now powerful enough to defeat a B-rank hunter, Kang Taeshik easily. Not only that, but Song Chi-Yul and Lee Joo-Hee are now aware of his powers.

Meanwhile, Woo Jin-Chul is surprised to learn the truth about Kang Taeshik killing people in secret. However, he doesn’t have a chance to suspect Jin-Woo since Chi-Yul and Joo-Hee take the credit for defeating Taeshik.

Of course, they only step up to help Jin-Woo with his secret. Solo Leveling Episode 10 will feature Jin-Woo entering another C-rank dungeon with Jin-Ho to fulfill his end of the bargain.

Crunchyroll will stream Solo Leveling Episode 10 on March 16 at 9:30am PT. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday. Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks broadcast the episodes at 12am JST.

You can find your time zone below:

12:30am Eastern Time

5:30pm British Time

6:30pm European Time

10:00pm Indian Time

12:30am Philippine Time

Solo Leveling Episode 10 spoilers and preview

Solo Leveling Episode 10 is titled “What is this, a picnic?” Here’s a look at the preview:

According to the official website of the anime, the synopsis of Episode 10 reads: “After the battle with Kang Taeshik, Sung Jin-Woo survives the tragedy again and is advised by Woo Jin-Chul that Hwang Dongsoo, an S-class hunter, may be targeting Jin-Woo.

“Jin-Woo teams up with Yoo Jin-Ho to conquer the C-class dungeon in order to level up. As they conquer dungeon after dungeon with their motley party, someone from a large guild has begun to pay attention to them.”

Jin-Chul warns Jin-Woo against the S-rank hunter, Hwang Dongsoo, who is after him. He even suggests Jin-Woo escape to another country with his loved ones. Meanwhile, Joo-Hee decides to retire after being unable to deal with the trauma of the double dungeon.

She is retiring as a hunter and bids her farewell to Jin-Woo. After that, Jin-Woo joins Jin-Ho in a quest to conquer a C-rank dungeon. Jin-Ho has hired several members, but they’re only on standby and not allowed to enter the dungeon with them.

They’re either E-rank hunters or injured, so none of them are qualified to fight in the first place. Jin-Woo will fight the monsters by himself while Jin-Ho will accompany him.