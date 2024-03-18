Why is Solo Leveling Episode 8 delayed?

Solo Leveling Episode 8 has more surprises in store for fans – but the episode was delayed.

Solo Leveling is living up to its hype of the biggest Winter 2024 anime. The series follows Sung Jin-Woo’s overall growth through missions and new challenges. In the recent episode, we see the incredible fight between Sung Jin-Woo and Cerberus.

The fight is longer in the anime, which is a delight to fans as they witness how far Jin-Woo has come since the start of the story. After defeating the gatekeeper of the S-Rank dungeon, Jin-Woo also finds the only way to save his mother: Elixir of Life.

The latest episode ends with a major cliffhanger as the anime preps up for a new arc. However, Solo Leveling Episode 8 has been delayed, and there’s not even a preview.

Why Solo Leveling Episode 8 has been delayed

Crunchyroll streamed Solo Leveling Episode 8 on March 2 at 9:30am PT. On February 24, Solo Leveling broadcasted a recap episode instead.

Solo Leveling Season 1 is the first cour of the anime, which means there will be just 12 episodes. The series still has five more full-length episodes to release before the ongoing season ends. So, if you haven’t caught up on all things Solo Leveling, this special recap will help you.

Although the reason for the delay hasn’t been announced, it’s actually a common practice in the anime industry. Even short anime series go on a brief hiatus to help the staff prepare better for the upcoming episodes. The series will have more incredible fights in the remaining episodes.

However, in this case, the more plausible reason behind the delay is the protagonist’s voice actor, Taito Ban. On February 13, he shared on Twitter/X: “As announced by my agency, I have tested positive for the new coronavirus. I will now take a good rest and concentrate on my health so that I can return in perfect condition.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and concern we may have caused to everyone who has supported us and to everyone involved in our work.”

Episode 8 is titled “This is Frustrating.” Jin-Woo finally finds the only way to save his mother. However, crafting the Elixir of Life requires rare ingredients and advanced skills. The episode also features Jin-Woo going on a mission with Kang Taeshik, a member of the Hunter Association’s Surveillance Team, and criminals, who all have their own plans in mind.

After a brief hiatus, Solo Leveling is back on its usual schedule. The first cour is listed for 12 episodes, and it’s unlikely there will be further delays. Check out the complete Solo Leveling schedule and the 10 best anime like Solo Leveling.