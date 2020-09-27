Bryce Hall & Tessa Brooks dating? Pair react to video of them together

After a video emerged of social media stars Bryce Hall and Tessa Brooks looking cozy at Saddle Ranch and dating rumors surged, the pair have done more than respond to the rumors by reacting to the video together in real-time.

Many fans were disappointed when Sway House member Bryce Hall and TikTok superstar Addison Rae ended their on-again-off-again relationship in September.

Advertisement

When asked about where the pair stand with each other now, Addison told Entertainment Tonight that “right now we’re just kind of both deciding that there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on,” and said they are “still friends.”

But the end of ‘Braddison’ proved to be a new opportunity for dedicated fans to spark new dating rumors, and keep an eagle eye out for any signs that Bryce or Addison may be moving on to someone new.

Advertisement

Bryce sparked new rumors when he was spotted at Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood getting very close to Tessa Brooks, with it even looking like they were coming close to kissing on several occassions, sending fans of the pair into a frenzy.

However, instead of dodging the rumors, the two stars decided to face them head on by reacting to the paparazzi clip in Bryce’s September 26 YouTube video titled “Are We Dating?”

Topic starts at 3:54

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p1zaUY859k

“Most of you guys probably saw the video going around of us… looking at each other weird,” Bryce said, with Tessa commenting “apparently we’re dating.”

Advertisement

They had a jokey argument about who was more into the other, Bryce describing them as having “eye s*x” but insisting “I actually wasn’t into it.” Tessa teased “why are you acting like it was a one-sided thing” with Bryce joking “I will admit, it was” in return.

“We’re just bros,” he went on to explain, “me and Addison made that joke a lot, but we’re actually just bros.” When Tessa was asked “would you date Bryce?” she responds with a simple “no.”

Sway House’s Bryce Hall has almost 14 million followers on TikTok, with Tessa Brooks at over 3 million followers on both her YouTube and TikTok account. They are both large names in the influencer world, so it’s not surprising that the rumors have gained traction fast.