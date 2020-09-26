TikTok & Instagram influencers exposed for renting fake private jet set

A plethora of TikTok & Instagram influencers have been exposed for renting the set of a fake private jet in a bid to show off a lavish and luxury lifestyle on social media.

Instagram influencers have taken the world by storm. With the biggest celebrities from around the globe earmarked to be making over $1 million per post.

But, not all of these popular influencers are as rich or live as luxurious lives as it might seem, as it has emerged that some have been renting the set of a private jet to mimic the lifestyle of the richest on the planet.

Instagram & TikTok influencers exposed

On September 25, a list of social media influencers was revealed, all of them using the exact same set to try and portray the luxury lifestyle most can only dream of.

Twitter user ‘maisonmeIissa’ exposed the fake set, showing a side-by-side comparison of the set versus the surrounding studio — with the set being located inside what appears to be a typical studio.

“It’s crazy that anything you’re looking at could be fake. The setting, the clothes, the body... idk it just kind of shakes my reality a bit,” Melissa said in her status.

Nahhhhh I just found out LA ig girlies are using studio sets that look like private jets for their Instagram pics. It’s crazy that anything you’re looking at could be fake. The setting, the clothes, the body... idk it just kinda of shakes my reality a bit lol. pic.twitter.com/u0RsOnyEEk — melissa (@maisonmeIissa) September 25, 2020

Where to rent fake Instagram private jet set

The set, called ‘Olympia 4’ is located in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. Available for $64 per hour, the fake set comes complete with artificial lighting, to give the full effect of being sky high… When, in reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Per the description, the studio offers more than just a fake jet: “This fabulous 700 square-foot studio with both private jet setup and an area for e-commerce/simple portraits shoots.”

Why make it when you can just fake itpic.twitter.com/6tQiikidVr — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) September 25, 2020

With the post doing the rounds and going viral on social media, even the likes of Lil Nas joined in on the action, with an obvious photoshop of him in the set captioned “thankful for it all.”

thankful for it all ❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/JfHvLaaMph — nope (@LilNasX) September 25, 2020

Of course, given the accessibility of the set in Los Angeles, it’s likely that this isn’t the only one of its kind.

So with that said, it just goes to show that anything that is seen on social media should be just taken with a grain of salt.