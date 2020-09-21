Bryce Hall and Tessa Brooks spark dating rumors after Addison Rae split

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae has been one of the staple couples of TikTok, but it’s now become clear that the two are no longer together — and Hall might have already moved on to ex-Team 10 member Tessa Brooks.

‘Braddison’ as it became known has been arguably one of the most talked-about pairings in the influencer space. Their on/off relationship constantly left fans guessing, with Rae finally confirming on September 3 that, despite the months of rumors, the two are just ‘friends.’

There hasn’t been much mention of Addison on the relationship front, besides Tana Mongeau’s ongoing infatuation with the TikTok star, but it looks like things might be heating up for Bryce.

He was spotted looking very cozy with former Team 10 member Tessa Brooks on September 20, and now fans are questioning whether the two are together.

As you can see in the video embedded below from The Hollywood Fix, Bryce and Tessa definitely appear to be more than just friends.

The two were at popular West Hollywood hangout Saddle Ranch with a number of other online stars, including Sommer Ray’s former flame Tayler Holder, sat in a very tight embrace and looking as much a couple as anybody else.

It even frequently looks like the two are close to kissing, though it’s unknown whether that happened once the cameras were off.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yo1-y6xWx8w

Of course, this isn’t a lot to go off right now, so it’s tough to speculate on whether the two are seeing each other or not. There doesn’t seem to be any previous suggestion that they could be dating, so we’ll have to wait and see whether more comes.

Neither party has publicly commented yet, though expect any news that could come out to do so in the coming weeks.