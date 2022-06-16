Bryce Hall taking legal action against drunk driver who totaled his Tesla

TikTok star Bryce Hall is pressing charges against a drunk driver who sideswiped his Tesla the night of June 12, totaling the vehicle and leaving Hall with whiplash.

Bryce Hall shocked fans after posting a video showing his wrecked Tesla at an intersection in WeHo late at night on June 12.

Hall says he was sideswiped by a drunk driver who purportedly ran a red light. The collision totaled his vehicle. Although Hall and company were alright, one of his passengers received a gnarly wound on his arm.

Reports from TMZ state that the driver was twice over the legal blood-alcohol limit. He was reportedly arrested and charged with a DUI.

Hall claims he would have been happy to let the driver go without pressing charges… that is, until they argued that Bryce was the one in the wrong.

The TikToker discussed the matter in a June 16 YouTube vlog, where he revealed he’s pressing charges against the driver due to that very statement.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

“I wasn’t even gonna take it to legal,” he explained. “I was gonna give him the benefit of the doubt and just kinda make his insurance pay for a new car for me.”

“Then, him and his little f**king passengers had the audacity to say it was my fault, and that they were gonna lawyer up,” he continued. “We’ll see you in court, buddy.”

Hall went on to issue a warning against drinking and driving, urging his viewers to just “take an Uber” to save lives — and potentially avoid getting into trouble.

“We could have died,” Hall added.

This is far from the first time Hall has had to take legal action during his career as a high-profile online entertainer; last year, the TikToker claimed he was pressing charges against San Diego State University’s SAE fraternity after a college party got a little too violent.

For now, we’re just glad Bryce is safe and sound… but his Tesla surely isn’t.