TikTok stars Charli, Dixie & Addison are losing followers and no one knows why

Some of TikTok’s biggest stars like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae are losing followers across all of their social media accounts… and no one knows the reason why it’s happening.

When it comes to TikTok, there are a few major names who make up the cream of the crop. Most everyone on the app knows these personalities, and they’ve made huge strides in mainstream media, too.

Charli D’Amelio, for instance, is the most-followed creator on the app with over 141 million fans at the time of writing, and has even scored her very own reality show over on Hulu.

Addison Rae isn’t far behind, boasting over 87 million followers and nabbing a multi-film deal with Netflix last year following her acting debut in ‘He’s All That.’

However, these personalities are also seeing a huge drop in followers all across their social media platforms… and it’s not clear why.

According to statistics from Social Blade — an online tool that tracks influencers’ follower counts on multiple social platforms — Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, alongside Addison Rae, are currently experiencing a confusing time in their metrics.

A quick peek at their YouTube stats shows that they’ve all lost anywhere from 20,000 to a whopping 60,000 subscribers in a month’s time.

That’s not all; over on Twitter, Charli has lost around 6,000 followers over the past thirty days, while Dixie has lost a similar amount.

Addison’s Twitter situation looks a bit different; the Southern belle was once gaining upwards of 100,000 followers a month, but now, she’s only raked in 1,500 follows over the past 30 days.

Over on TikTok, both Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio are still gaining followers, albeit at a far slower rate than normal. Dixie, on the other hand, is losing followers overall.

None of these TikTok powerhouses have made any comment regarding this concerning downturn in their metrics — a trend that’s coming up just as TikTok fans are rallying to get Khaby Lame to the number one spot on the app.

He’s right behind Charli D’Amelio with just a 280,000 follower difference… and if these trends are anything to go by, he could overtake her for the title of most followed very soon.