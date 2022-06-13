Bryce Hall updates fans on TikTok after late-night car crash totals his Tesla

TikTok star Bryce Hall has given fans an update after getting hit by a drunk driver late on the night of June 12, totaling his Tesla.

Bryce Hall is one of the biggest personalities on TikTok. Boasting over 21 million followers on the viral video app, Hall has accrued a sizeable audience on YouTube and Instagram, as well.

However, the star is now going viral for content other than his catchy dance videos or chaotic vlogs.

On the night of June 12, 2022, Hall was struck at an intersection by a drunk driver going 40 miles per hour. The driver sideswiped Hall’s Tesla, which was totaled and towed away from the scene.

Luckily, everyone involved in the accident is alright — aside from one of Hall’s buddies, who suffered some bleeding from a wound on his arm.

Paparazzi caught up with the TikToker shortly after the accident took place and recorded the aftermath, showing the totaled black Tesla sitting on the side of the road.

Hall also posted several videos about the situation to his Instagram stories, where he showed the drunk driver being taken into police custody alongside a swath of broken glass littering the intersection.

“We just got f**kin’ cracked by this idiot who ran a red light,” Hall explained. “Thank God everybody’s okay. But yeah, this guy f**ked me up. Shoutout to that dude.”

That’s not all; he also shared a video to his TikTok account, which has already gained over 2 million views since being posted last night.

“Drunk driver hit me at 40 mph and scarred me for life,” Hall captioned the video. “Good thing we had a nurse on board.”

Fans are sending their support for the influencer as he comes down from this frightening incident and gears up for his upcoming boxing match against the Island Boys.