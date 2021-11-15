Bryce Hall named sexiest 22-year-old 2021 and the internet is divided

TikTok star Bryce Hall has been named 2021’s sexiest 22-year-old by People Magazine, but the decision has divided many, with some loving and others hating the results.

Bryce Hall is an influencer who has become best known for his content on TikTok, where he has over 20 million followers. He also uploads regularly to his YouTube channel where he updates his 3 million subscribers with the behind-the-scenes of his life.

On November 12, People Magazine released their ‘Sexy at Every Age’ list for 2021 including the ‘sexiest’ men in Hollywood from 18 to 70 years old, and a face familiar to the TikTok community made an appearance this year.

Bryce was dubbed the sexiest 22-year-old, and he reacted to the news in a TikTok which has been flooded with comments from fans.

However, while some fans were delighted to see Bryce given the accolade, wholeheartedly agreeing with the decision, there were other social media users that didn’t seem to appreciate the result.

“Who lied to him,” one commenter wrote on popular Instagram tea page TikTokRoom. “How much money did he pay?” said another.

People also said the results were “proof not everyone has good taste,” with one even writing, “this feels like a fever dream, I’m going back to bed.”

Others on the list included Jaden Smith, Niall Horan, and Prince Harry, but Bryce’s selection seems to have caused the biggest stir of all of them.

Lists like these often inevitably start debates among fanbases, but despite the criticism, it certainly seems as though Bryce and his fans are pleased with the outcome for the popular influencer.