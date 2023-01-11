Bryce Hall says car was broken into after Las Vegas security brawl

TikTok star Bryce Hall claims his car was broken into and his house keys stolen after getting into a brawl with security at a Las Vegas nightclub last weekend.

Bryce Hall is having a tough start to 2023 after getting into a heated fight with security at the XS nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday, January 6.

A viral video caught the action as it happened, showing Hall knocking one guard on the side of the head before he was eventually apprehended.

As a result of the scuffle, Hall was cited with two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor trespassing — but that wasn’t the end of his woes.

Bryce Hall claims car was broken into, house keys stolen

On January 10, just four days after the Vegas scuffle, Hall took to Twitter to claim that his car had been broken into. The thief allegedly stole his house keys, as well as his garage door opener.

“My car was robbed outside my house and the only things stolen out of it were my house keys and garage clicker!” he wrote. “#wishmeluck.”

That’s not all; Hall also claims that the robber stole his roommate’s car the night before. “Sh*t is not a f*cking joke anymore,” he said of the incident.

Luckily, Hall has a security camera that he feels should have caught the thief red-handed, and is hopeful that the situation will be resolved soon.

Despite these unfortunate events, Hall is convinced that his year is going to be “great.”

“2023 is having a rough start, but life isn’t always great,” he tweeted. “Your life isn’t over when you get knocked down or take an L, it’s over if you stay there. Going about life with a big smile and kicking it right in the balls when you’re down is how I’m living. 2023 will be great.”

This is far from the first time that Hall has had to deal with trespassers on his property; in fact, the influencer has caught multiple strangers attempting to let themselves in his house over the years, happily exposing them on social media thanks to his security cameras.