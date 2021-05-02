Bryce Hall claims Austin McBroom was scared to look at him in public - Dexerto

TikToker Bryce Hall and YouTuber Austin McBroom are throwing shade at each other over Twitter again, with Bryce even claiming the YouTuber ‘couldn’t look him in the eyes’ when they saw each other in person.

The YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing event on June 12 is fast approaching, and as more creators are looking set to take up the challenge, fans are keen to see who will ultimately be deemed the winner.

However, out of all of the participants, most people will have their eyes firmly glued to McBroom (of the ACE Family) and Hall, who are set to be the main fight of the event.

For months, Bryce didn’t take up Austin’s fight challenge, but eventually, the YouTuber ‘finally managed to get his attention’ when he tabled a whopping $5 million offer.

Since then, the event has evolved into one that will include creators like Tayler Holder, Deji, and FaZe Jarvis.

But the lead-up to the fight has, by no means, been quiet. Bryce and Austin have exchanged their fair share of shots at each other via social media, insulting each other’s age and skills, and giving fans a taste of what is to come.

The fighting talk started back up again when Bryce revealed via Twitter: “I just saw McPussy in person, he couldn’t even look me in the eyes… I already won.”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) May 2, 2021

Austin simply replied to this with dozens of laughing emojis — but Bryce wasn’t finished. “Future apologies to your kids having to grow up watching their dad get dropped for the rest of their life,” he wrote.

future apologies to your kids having to grow up watching their dad get dropped for the rest of their life https://t.co/6y5xRozDIb — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 2, 2021

He continued: “Austin talks more on Twitter than in person, can someone teach this man how to speak? I feel like his kids speak better English than him.”

austin talks more on twitter than in person, can someone teach this man how to speak? i feel like his kids speak better english than him — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 2, 2021

The ACE Family YouTuber has yet to reply to Bryce’s latest comments at the time of writing, but this almost certainly won’t be the end of the Twitter trash talk in the lead-up to the fight in June.

Bryce previously revealed that not only is he getting paid $5 million for the event, but he’ll also get 4% of pay-per-view sales along with a $1 million knockout bonus.