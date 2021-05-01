TikTok's Society House responds after being accused of using racial slurs - Dexerto

Creator house Society Las Vegas has responded after a TikToker accused its members of using racial slurs.

The Society House is one of the many influencer groups that have been popping up in recent years, and features influencers like Karina Prieto, Hannah Evanna, and more. The group has just under 100,000 followers on TikTok, and posts a range of dance and challenge-related content.

On April 30, TikToker Taraswrld posted a video in which she said she wanted to ‘expose racists influencers,’ and the subject of the video was Society Las Vegas.

Tara explained that she went on a party bus once, and she and her friends invited the creators from Society House to join them as they didn’t have any other friends in the area. She described that as the music was playing, many of them began to use racial slurs.

“All of them just spitting it out like it’s nothing. And I’m sitting back like, the nerve! The f***ing nerve! So my drunk ass got up and screamed in their face.”

Soon after, member Karina also posted a video to TikTok in which she addressed the claims. “This is my statement saying that I don’t say that word in song, in slang, in conversation, with my closest friends, with my closest family. I don’t say that word,” she explained.

Karina went on to say: “To Tara I do apologize if something was misheard, misseen, or misunderstood, cause I don’t want bad blood with anyone,” apologizing for the situation.

Then the official Society Las Vegas Instagram page posted a statement that claimed the house “has a no-tolerance policy for racism and hate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Society Las Vegas (@societylasvegas)

They continued by adding: “We have been made aware of an accusation and will take appropriate action. We ask for your patience as we investigate the situation.”

Whether this will result in any changes to the house lineup remains to be seen, and these accusations could even potentially prompt more stories about the group to emerge.

This isn’t the first time a whole TikTok house has found itself at the center of drama. In February, Not a Content House was nearly entirely disbanded as a result of its members’ accusations against management.