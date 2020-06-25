Bryce Hall apologizes after backlash over "insensitive" LGBT tweet

TikTok star Bryce Hall has apologized after fans criticized the Sway House member for an “insensitive” tweet about “straight TikTok” and “introducing heterophobia.”

The TikTok star has found himself in trouble once again, this time over what he’s said.

Hall, who has almost 10 million followers on TikTok, made a tweet on June 24 asking fans about “straight TikTok,” insinuating that such a phrase was promoting “heterophobia.”

“What is ‘straight’ TikTok and why does everyone hate it,” he said in a now-deleted tweet. “We are on the cusp of ending homophobia and now we’re introducing heterophobia? What the f**k is 2020.”

The tweet caught the ire of many of the TikTok star’s fans, who claimed the tweet in itself was homophobic and dismissive of the issues faced by LGBT people.

The tweet was only live for a matter of minutes before Hall took it down. He then immediately responded with an apology, saying that the comment he made was “insensitive” and that he is “not cultured” on those issues.

“That tweet was insensitive and obviously I’m not cultured on it and I shouldn’t have spoken," he said in a Twitter post. "I’m a dumb sh*t and I don’t think before I speak, and I’m sure all of you know this by now. I’m super sorry for offending anyone and I promise it won’t happen again.”

He also apologized to certain fans individually. “I didn’t try to come across like that and that’s why I immediately deleted it because I realized how f**ked it sounded. I shouldn’t have spoken on it and again I’m so sorry,” he told one fan.

“I’m not asking for you to forgive me but just know, I’m truly sorry that I offended you and a whole community and I promise it won’t happen again,” he told another.

It comes less than 24 hours after Hall penned an emotional essay to his fans after his arrest, reliving the “mortifying” experience of spending a night in jail. “While I’ve messed up in the past, I’m learning and growing,” he said.