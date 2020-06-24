TIkTok star Bryce Hall opens up on "mortifying" experience after arrest

Bryce Hall has opened up about his arrest in May for the first time, writing an essay about the “mortifying and shameful experience” and how he’s taking “a huge step towards making real changes.”

Bryce Hall was arrested on May 25 on drug offences in Lee County, Texas. While he was released the day after, the Sway House member spent his time behind bars to reflect on himself as a person.

The TikTok star, who has almost 10 million followers on the platform, penned an essay that was published by People magazine, reflecting on the “mortifying” experience of being arrested.

Hall spoke about letting down not only himself, but his fans, and his mother especially.

“As a single mom, she worked really hard to raise me and has always been my number one supporter through everything ⁠— including my screw-ups. I knew that if I had listened to her 100 percent, I wouldn’t have ended up there,” he said.

He also mentioned that he’s spent the last 20 years wanting to not follow in the footsteps of his “abusive and irresponsible” father.

“He spent time behind bars for unpaid child support and abuse; and as I sat in that cell, it made me feel just like my father. It was a mortifying and shameful experience," Hall wrote.

Instead of dwelling on the past though, the TikTok star wants to take this energy and action it into positive change. He wants to inspire his “huge platform,” especially his younger fans, and he’s working towards getting sober, and living up to the “Party Animal brand” responsibly.

“It dawned on me what a huge platform and responsibility I have — especially with my younger fans. I realized that living up to my Party Animal brand isn’t dependent on being intoxicated; it’s about who I am deep down.

“As a huge step towards making real changes, I started on the path of getting sober. It’s been transformative. While I will still drink occasionally, gone are the times of drinking heavily every day.”

love you bro, thank you https://t.co/jRe3gqPTGJ — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 23, 2020

He’s also using his platform to promote social movements, like Black Lives Matter, and showing how his “powerful group of young people...can all help during this important moment in history.”

“There is a time and a place for everything — for partying, working hard, and making a difference. I want people to know Bryce Hall for all three; not just the first."