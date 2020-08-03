BrookeAB returns to social media to explain sudden Twitch disappearance

100 Thieves stream star BrookeAB, who last went live on Twitch all the way back on July 1, has broken her social media silence to explain her disappearance. She admitted to fans she is “working through something incredibly painful” during her hiatus.

The 21-year-old has been strangely silent on social media and her streaming platforms in the past month. On Wednesday, July 1 she went live for a sponsored playthrough of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, and hasn’t streamed since.

Advertisement

The 100 Thieves streamer is usually relatively active on social media too, regularly posting on Twitter and Instagram. That too had dried up in the past fortnight or so, however, until she shared an update with her fans on August 2.

“First and foremost, I want to take a moment to thank everyone for the outpouring of support during my break; it means more than you’ll ever know,” she said. “I’m not able to share details just yet, [but] I’ve been working through something incredibly painful and frightening on a personal level.”

Advertisement

The streaming star added she would share what had happened “when the time is right,” and was eager to eventually tell her Twitch and 100 Thieves fans so they could “continue to grow, and build a healthy, supportive community together.”

Read More: Pokimane amazed after fan turns her into Fortnite skin

BrookeAB also urged her fans to “occasionally disconnect from online and our devices” to “spend time with family and loved ones”. Her suggestion seems to point to something in her personal life she had to resolve, but we’re sure she’ll update fans on that in good time.

“Most importantly,” she added in her surprise August 2 update, “if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, immediately speak to a parent, counselor, or loved one and ask for help.”

Advertisement

The 100T streaming star may not have confirmed exactly what the reason was for her shock disappearance early last month, but she did hand out some good news for her fans; she’ll be back streaming very soon.

She wrote, “I’ll share more in the future, but thank you again for the support. I’m excited to get back to streaming!”. The Twitch star has not yet confirmed when she will be going to go live again. It sounds like it should be pretty soon, however.

In the meantime, if you want to get your 100 Thieves streaming fix, new org signing Neekolul has been regularly going live. Nicole, 23, shot to online stardom after her ‘OK Boomer’ TikTok went viral; she signed with 100T on July 10.