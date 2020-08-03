PewDiePie shares reason behind not wanting to take photos in public

YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg opened up to viewers during his August 2 upload, and explained why he will no longer be taking selfies when approached in public.

For many, PewDiePie has been the face of online entertainment for the last decade. The content creator went from his humble roots in Sweden in 2010 to being YouTube's biggest star with a staggering 106 million subscribers to his channel.

On August 2, the entertainer explained to his audience why fans asking him for selfies has began to take a toll on him. The 30-year-old said taking photos had started to feel "dehumanizing" and "uncomfortable" for him.

PewDiePie on taking selfies with fans in public

The YouTuber took time out of his latest episode of Last Week I Asked You to address viewers about taking selfies with them out in public. "I've decided, no more selfies," he announced. Pewds then said he was worried that people would take his decision out of context, and asked fans to watch until the end.

"I love meeting you guys. I love doing these meetups where it's a set place to hang out and just talk. But I think my life has just become to a point where whenever I go outside, I have to just be ready whatever I'm doing to just stop, and take a photo," he said.

He then clarified that he doesn't mind talking with his fans in public, but rather he hates the photo aspect. "I don't mind to just stop and chat with you guys, but the whole photo process to me... I don't like it. You do like a thousand of them, and after a while you feel like an animal at a zoo that's like a prop for someone. And I don't like it. I'm tired of it. I don't want to do it anymore."

(Timestamp 15:07 for mobile users.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hac-dp1n8Lo

The creator stated that he didn't expect everyone to understand, but believed his fans would respect his point of view. He revealed that taking pictures would sometimes give away where he lives. "I don't always want people to know where I am. If everyone just took their photo and didn't share it, fine. But the problem is people share it online. It's so uncomfortable!"

PewDiePie wrapped up the announcement by clarifying that he would love to take selfies with fans at meet and greets or scheduled events, however that he will no longer take photos out in public.

With over 106 million subscribers, the Swedish star is not only the biggest individual YouTuber, but one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. His lack of privacy is something most could not comprehend.