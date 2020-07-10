100 Thieves sign Twitch streamer and viral TikTok star Neekolul

Esports organization 100 Thieves has officially announced the signing of popular content creator Neekolul, expanding the org’s roster of top content creators.

100 Thieves quickly became one of the biggest names in the world of esports, gaming and livestreaming following its inception in 2017, with Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag forming a star-studded team around him.

Alongside popular streamers such as Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, Neekolul – real name Nicole – will now be repping the 100T brand in her Twitch streams.

For those unfamiliar with Neeko, you’ve probably seen her work before; her ‘Okay Boomer’ TikTok in March 2020 garnered millions of views and went viral worldwide, earning her the nickname ‘OK Boomer Girl’.

She’s not just a one-hit viral sensation, though, and her dual-English/Spanish streams have earned her over 160,000 followers on Twitch, having joined the platform in August 2017.

Neekolul can commonly be found Just Chatting or playing League of Legends (which bodes well, considering 100 Thieves is home to some of the top talent in the LCS), but her appeal on other platforms such as TikTok show that Neeko is a multi-platform star in the making.

Speaking on the addition of Neeko to the organization, founder and CEO Nadeshot said: “We are always looking for fresh new voices to add into the mix at 100 Thieves, as well as new platforms to engage our community.

“We were all personal fans of Neeko’s streams and videos, and we have been continuously impressed by her success on social media, which is why we’re so excited to welcome her to 100 Thieves. I know she is going to fit in perfectly at 100 Thieves, and we’re looking forward to seeing her grow more as a content creator with us.”

Neeko is equally excited about the opportunity presented to her. She said: “I’ve been a big fan of 100 Thieves and the content they’ve been creating for a while now, especially from strong female voices such as Valkyrae and BrookeAB. Signing with 100 Thieves has been a dream, and I’m really excited to have found an organization that wants to support me and help me turn my passion into a career.”

Needless to say, both 100 Thieves and Neekolul seem suitably excited by the prospect of joining forces – and perhaps the ‘OK Boomer Girl’ is going to be the org's next big online star.