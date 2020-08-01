Pokimane amazed after fan turns her into "freaking cool" Fortnite skin

Twitch star Imane 'Pokimane' Anys was blown away after a fan brought her to life in Fortnite with her very own custom skin. The streamer was floored by how much it looked like her.

For many, Pokimane has been one the faces of Twitch over the last few years. The Moroccan-Canadian is the platform's top female streamer, and pulls in millions of viewers to her channel.

In January, the star even had her viral TikTok dance immortalized in Fortnite as an emote. In August, the personality was floored when a fan created her own custom skin in the popular battle royale.

Pokimane custom Fortnite skin

During her August 1 upload, the Twitch streamer revealed to viewers that a fan had created her in Fortnite with an actual in-game render. "Someone actually went ahead and created an in-game model of a Poki skin!" she said excitedly.

The star was blown away by how spot on the creation captured her hairstyle. "It's so hard to render hair like mine! Because it's not fully curly but it ain't straight. It's like wavy and curly," she said, before explaining that the creator had to use two hair models on top of each other to achieve the look.

The custom skin even featured Pokimane's official merchandise as the outfit. Floored by it, she exclaimed, "This is insanely well made. Before this, I was like 'yeah, a Fortnite skin would be cool!' But then I saw this, and was like "F**k, now I need it! This is really freaking cool!"

(Topic starts at 3:08.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETBUJkVMnpc

This isn't the first time one of Poki's talented fans has created her in Fortnite. Back in January, artist 'D3NNI' went viral after uploading their concept of the Twitch streamer having her own Icon Series skin in the battle royale.

POKIMANE X FORTNITE SKIN CONCEPT



Since you guys loved my last concept so much, I've decided to make another! Here's my second concept for the Icon Series skin line. Introducing Pokimane! 🥰



Hope you guys like it! ♡ pic.twitter.com/hbbOEyYNZD — D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) January 29, 2020

Icon Series was launched in January, which brings content creators and stars to the game. Popular streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins was the first to get his very own in-game skin.

While Pokimane only has an emote so far, the personality seems interested in eventually having her likeness brought to the game after seeing what her fans are able to whip up.