BrookeAB responds to cheating & break up “lies”about Symfuhny relationship

100 Thieves streamer BrookeAB has responded to rumors regarding her relationship with fellow Twitch star Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier after word started to spread on social media about the pair breaking up and possible infidelity.

In Summer 2019, Brooke and Symfuhny met in real life for the first time and immediately hit it off, having been together ever since, fighting through various hardships such as Brooke’s stalkers sending her death threats.

While they’ve always managed to bat away rumors and lies spread across social media, Brooke took to Twitter to provide an update as the speculation has grown increasingly out of hand.

“Mason and I are very much still together and no I have not and will not ever cheat on him,” she said. “It’s no life stalkers spamming every lie they can think of under every content I post.”

She finished by telling her followers to ignore the comments and rumors that have been floating around, hopefully putting them to rest and stopping the questions from fans.

Brooke even said that she has been clearing her Twitch chat “multiple times a day” as new accounts pop up, even making death threats.

This isn’t the first time Brooke has had to address rumors around her relationship and deal with trolls harassing her online, and it likely won’t be the last either.

For the most part, though, fans will be waiting to hear the news directly from Brooke or Symfuhny if anything ever does happen between them.