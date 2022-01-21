Brittany Renner goes viral on Twitter for roasting Fresh & Fit podcast hosts

Instagram model Brittany Renner is taking social media by storm after confronting and roasting the hosts of the Fresh & Fit podcast.

‘Fresh & Fit’ is a podcast helmed by hosts Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines. The duo claims that their show aims to help men navigate the current dating world by giving them financial, fitness, and romantic advice.

However, the hosts have come under fire in the past for their treatment of women — most recently, an episode where they claimed they wouldn’t date “ghetto Black women and Shaniquas.”

In the wake of this outrage, Instagram model Brittany Renner was invited to chat with the Fresh and Fit hosts on DJ Akademiks’ ‘Off the Record’ podcast, where she called out the hosts for their comments on women.

Advertisement

Fresh&Fit Podcast Hosts Under Fire for Resurfaced Clips Saying They Don’t Date Black Women pic.twitter.com/zUaZ4VrYQV — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 5, 2022

Brittany Renner’s convo with Fresh & Fit goes viral

The conversation started after the duo asked Renner to “tell them a little bit about herself,” prompting her to hit back with a stinger that’s going viral online.

“I think you know more about me than I do myself,” she began. “You said that you warn guys about girls like me, so tell me about girls like me. Humor me.”

“You’re not special,” Gaines answered. “You’re like other girls.”

“So what makes you special, then?” she queried. “What do you gain from telling girls that they’re not special?”

(Topic begins at 1:04)

Renner’s clapbacks have taken the internet by storm, with a slew of social media users speaking out against Fresh & Fit and, of course, mostly memeing the situation (with many referencing Renner’s controversial relationship with pro basketball player PJ Washington).

Advertisement

i immediately have beef with anybody that puts me in the position to side with brittany renner. https://t.co/s2YW05uwbF — j pro max (@heyyitsjanea) January 20, 2022

Even Spotify managed to get in on the conversation, creating a tongue-in-cheek post that is similarly going viral.

Other top social media personalities have touched on the subject, with the likes of Twitch star Hasan calling their comments on the podcast “f**king ridiculous.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since then, Fresh & Fit’s hosts have appeared on the Andrew Schulz podcast, where they opened up about the buzz surrounding Renner’s appearance, as well as their comments about dating Black women.

It doesn’t look like the internet is done roasting the two anytime soon, though, as the clip from DJ Akademiks’ pod continues to be a hot topic online.