Fresh & Fit under fire for calling fans “brokies” after introducing $35/mo paywall

Influencer duo Fresh & Fit are facing backlash from viewers for blasting their non-paying fans as “brokies” after introducing a $35 per month paywall to access their content.

Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes, best known by their online monikers ‘Fresh & Fit,’ are once again facing backlash from their fans following their latest business decision.

On May 28, the two went live to announce that they were putting a certain portion of their content behind a paywall on a platform called Casteclub, which members can access for $35 per month.

Although they explained that the majority of their content, including their daytime show, would be available for ‘free,’ the duo claimed that they needed to “give back to Rumble” and brought up the fact that they had been demonetized on YouTube back in 2023.

Article continues after ad

“In an ideal world, would I just love to give you guys all the free content that I could? Of course, bro, I would love to do it,” Gaines said. “But at the end of the day guys, it’s a business. We’ve got people that we gotta take care of.”

Article continues after ad

This pricey paywall came as a shock to many of Fresh & Fit’s viewers, who took to the chat to express their concerns with the cost — prompting Weekes to lash out at the critics for being “brokies.”

“By the way, if you’re a brokie in chat — I’ll call you a brokie, just because you don’t wanna support. That’s understandable. What I will say, is when you see the value of the Castleclub, you’re gonna be like, ‘Damn. You know what? I need to be a part of that.'”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 27:37)

Comments underneath the video of their live stream are filled with critical remarks toward the two men, dubbing their Castleclub venture “delusional.”

“$35 a month even for the best content on anything alone is ridiculous,” one user wrote. “Netflix isn’t even that much and they have a VAST variety. These guys are delusional if they think people are gonna pay that in this economy.”

Article continues after ad

“Ironically, the ones complaining about brokies not donating are usually brokies themselves,” another said.

Yet another commenter made a reference toward Twitch star Pokimane’s viral cookie drama from 2023: “If you’re broke, just say that!”

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest incident to spark backlash against Fresh & Fit after Weekes was accused of getting a woman pregnant and bailing on her, prompting a mega-viral feud between the podcast host and his ex-girlfriend that left the internet reeling.