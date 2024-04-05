Fresh & Fit podcast host slammed for allegedly bailing on pregnant girlfriend

Walter Weekes of the Fresh & Fit podcast is coming under fire after his ex-girlfriend, Instagram model Daisy Chen, accused him of bailing on their unborn child.

The Fresh & Fit podcast features hosts Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes giving advice to men about their finances and dating lives, aiming to “help men navigate women, finances, and fitness.”

The podcast has come under fire for the hosts’ divisive opinions on women, often labeled as a “red pill” or “Alpha Male” show — and now, one of its key members is coming under fire for supposedly failing to take his own advice.

In April 2024, Chinese Instagram model Daisy Chen exposed alleged text messages between herself and Walter Weekes on her Instagram page, in which she informed him that she was pregnant. In the messages, she attached a photo of two pregnancy tests, both of which were shown to be positive.

“You always told me you wanted me to be your baby’s mother,” she wrote. “I loved you and did everything to be a good girlfriend. Now this is happening, you walked away.”

Instagram: daisyfit_chen

Chen also accused Weekes of wanting to “kill our baby” — to which he allegedly replied, “I don’t want kids right now and we spoke about it and you agreed.”

“Also, things happen and yes, feelings change, but bringing a kid into this world without both parents’ love is cruel,” Weekes allegedly wrote. “We both thought you wouldn’t get pregnant.”

Chen went on to give a timeline of her relationship with Weekes, claiming they first met in November 2023 and made things official around New Years’. The two had a long distance relationship for two months, with Chen living in mainland China before visiting Weeke’s family in Barbados and eventually moving in with him at a place in Miami.

Instagram: daisyfit_chen

During that time, Chen says they became “serious” and claims she told Weekes that she would keep their baby if she ever got pregnant. She also said that she and Weeke’s shared a “mutual understanding” that he was “not a monogamous person” and that the two of them “needed their own space.”

Chen then claimed that Weekes “asked me to move out, he stopped coming home, and disappeared for three nights without explanation.” She decided to move out and booked a flight to New York City, and on March 30, took the pregnancy tests.

After her posts went viral, Chen appeared in a live stream with prominent streamers Destiny and ‘jstlk,’ where she claimed that they “planned for this baby, and he knew it.”

“We’ve always been talking about the baby. Since day one, he asked me, ‘What if you get pregnant?’ I told him directly I would keep this baby, because I am in love with you.”

“The reason why I’m posting this is that I want everybody to know that he is a liar and he’s a cheater,” Chen continued. “I don’t care about the money. The thing is, I want him to behave like a man.”

Thus far, it doesn’t appear as though Weekes has offered an official response to Chen’s claims, and both of their Instagram pages have been deactivated.