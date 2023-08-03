Brawl breaks out at Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz press conference

A slew of security guards got into a scrap at the press conference for Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s upcoming boxing match after the two fighters exchanged some heated words on stage.

Jake Paul is bouncing back from his first-ever loss with a major bout against former UFC star Nate Diaz, who will be making his boxing debut against the YouTuber.

The two have had beef for years now, and come August 5, they’ll get the chance to finally sort out their differences in the boxing ring.

Article continues after ad

Of course, the press conference, weigh-ins, and face-offs ahead of the fight have also offered the boxers a chance to hit back at each other — and that’s nearly what happened on their August 3 presser.

Instagram: Jake Paul Jake Paul will take on Nate Diaz on August 5.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz press conference erupts as security splits fighters

The press conference was rife with expletives thrown back and forth between the two fighters as they took questions from the media, but it was during the faceoff that the pair seemed to get into a genuine argument.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Although Diaz was loath to pose for a faceoff for very long, the two appeared to get into a heated argument and were separated by a good distance by their security teams.

Article continues after ad

A swath of security guards then followed Nate to stage left — and it was then that a fight broke out between them. One of the guards shoved another one, and before long, a scuffle erupted and a huge group of guards were suddenly engulfed in a mass of bodies and flying limbs.

Luckily, the brawl ended shortly thereafter and cameras quickly panned away from the pandemonium. Although it wasn’t Nate or Jake who exchanged blows before fight night, it certainly amped up the energy going into August 5.

Article continues after ad

That’s not the only excitement to come out of the broadcast, either; Jake Paul made sure to call out Diaz to accept his offer for a $10 million MMA match, but it didn’t look like the UFC star was all too keen on that idea.