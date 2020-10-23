Bradley Martyn claims he’s being charged by California for opening gym - Dexerto

Fitness YouTuber Bradley Martyn has revealed that he is seemingly being charged with a misdemeanor by the State of California for keeping his popular Zoo Culture gym open after new restrictions were put in place.

Bradley Martyn is well known for his popular fitness-based uploads and challenge videos, amassing a following of over 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and is regularly featured in the NELK Boys’ vlogs as well.

The YouTuber often films his vlogs and collaborates with other stars at his gym ‘Zoo Culture’ in Los Angeles County but he is now seemingly facing charges for keeping it open amid their latest lockdown.

Despite previously staging protests against the major restrictions with NELK star SteveWillDoIt, Bradley Martyn revealed, on October 22, that his gym had now been targeted and shared a brief clip of a court summons on his social media.

The fitness star claimed that it was issued by the State of California and shared that he would have to appear at his local courthouse to answer for misdemeanor charges made against Zoo Culture.

“People of the state of California VS Zoo Culture welcome to 2020, where gyms being open is criminal in California,” he added, reacting to the Zoo Culture court summons, “[and] where mental and physical health is deemed non-essential,” he followed up, suggesting that facilities such as gyms should be considered an essential service, for improving the health of those who use them.

People of the state of California VS Zoo Culture welcome to 2020, where gyms being open is criminal in California. Where mental and physical health is deemed non-essential. (Thoughts?) pic.twitter.com/UhHy8obV62 — Bradley Martyn (@BradleyMartyn) October 23, 2020

After asking his fans what they thought of the matter, Martyn received mixed feedback from his followers, as there were some critics claiming that he should’ve simply abided by the restrictions that were imposed.

While other fans were in agreeance with the YouTuber, he will still have to answer for the charges and argue his case in court, following his latest actions.

The document also revealed that his court date was scheduled for November 23, so it is likely that we will have to wait until after the legal proceedings have concluded before more information is released.