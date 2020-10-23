 Bradley Martyn claims he’s being charged by California for opening gym - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Bradley Martyn claims he’s being charged by California for opening gym

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:13

by Daniel Cleary
Bradley Martyn, YouTube

Share

Fitness YouTuber Bradley Martyn has revealed that he is seemingly being charged with a misdemeanor by the State of California for keeping his popular Zoo Culture gym open after new restrictions were put in place.

Bradley Martyn is well known for his popular fitness-based uploads and challenge videos, amassing a following of over 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and is regularly featured in the NELK Boys’ vlogs as well.

The YouTuber often films his vlogs and collaborates with other stars at his gym ‘Zoo Culture’ in Los Angeles County but he is now seemingly facing charges for keeping it open amid their latest lockdown.

Bradley Martyn training in zoo culture gym
Bradley Martyn, YouTube
Bradley Martyn revealed that he was facing a misdemeanor for opening the Zoo Culture gym.

Despite previously staging protests against the major restrictions with NELK star SteveWillDoIt, Bradley Martyn revealed, on October 22, that his gym had now been targeted and shared a brief clip of a court summons on his social media.

The fitness star claimed that it was issued by the State of California and shared that he would have to appear at his local courthouse to answer for misdemeanor charges made against Zoo Culture.

“People of the state of California VS Zoo Culture welcome to 2020, where gyms being open is criminal in California,” he added, reacting to the Zoo Culture court summons, “[and] where mental and physical health is deemed non-essential,” he followed up, suggesting that facilities such as gyms should be considered an essential service, for improving the health of those who use them.

 

After asking his fans what they thought of the matter, Martyn received mixed feedback from his followers, as there were some critics claiming that he should’ve simply abided by the restrictions that were imposed.

While other fans were in agreeance with the YouTuber, he will still have to answer for the charges and argue his case in court, following his latest actions.

The document also revealed that his court date was scheduled for November 23, so it is likely that we will have to wait until after the legal proceedings have concluded before more information is released.

Entertainment

Pokimane reveals plans for Twitch VODs after DMCA takedowns

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:33

by Jacob Hale
Pokimane sad
YouTube: Pokimane

Share

Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has revealed her plans for her Twitch VODs, after many creators on the platform, including some of the very biggest, were hit with DMCA takedown notifications over content in their back-catalog.

On October 21, some of the most popular names on the platform revealed that they have been getting these DMCA notifications, with people such as Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, and more finding that clips and VODs from past broadcasts have been deleted.

Obviously, in recent months there have been issues with streamers using copyrighted music on their stream, with many opting to stop so as to avoid any legal issues, but now their past content is being sifted through and checked, and the results are wiping out some of these creators’ favorite moments on stream.

While many streamers are doing all they can to keep their content on their Twitch channel available, Pokimane has revealed her plans for past VODs.

Twitch streamer Pokimane
Instagram: pokimanelol
Pokimane has been streaming full-time since 2017, but may have to remove a lot of her content to avoid DMCA takedown requests.

After a viewer told Poki that fellow streamer Saqib ‘Lirik’ Zahid was to delete all of his VODs he’s built up over the years, she suggested that the same might be the case for her own channel.

“Lirik’s going to delete all his VODs? Well, guess what, it’s not just Lirik,” she told her viewers during her October 22 stream.

She continued: “Today, tomorrow, at some point, you guys are going to come across my channel and there’s going to be zero content. Sucks to say, but it is what it is.”

Of course, there will be many top streamers considering that reality right now: that the content they’ve put out over however many years could simply be erased due to the music being played in the background.

Some content creators have already started taking down old VODs and deleting clips, and Pokimane may be just one of many that do so to avoid being banned from the platform altogether. We might see some creators start transferring their content to YouTube, but this would likely require a Herculean effort, too.

At the time of writing, Pokimane’s VODs haven’t been wiped from her channel.