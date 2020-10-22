100 Thieves compound will be a voting site for the US election - Dexerto

100 Thieves have officially announced that their 100T Cash App Compound will be a Los Angeles County polling site for voters to use during the 2020 United States election period.

Amidst one of the more sociopolitically turbulent periods in recent American history, sports and esports organizations have made efforts to transcend their cultural niches. For decades, marketing activations have used celebrities as spokespeople, pushing voters to overcome American political apathy.

These have largely proved inconsequential, as the American turnout rate for voters among eligible citizens has not surpassed 60-plus percent since 1968. But, following the NBA and NFL’s historic immersions into political discourse, sports and esports are no longer dubbing politics taboo and, instead, are pushing people to get informed and involved.

As such, with numerous NBA and NFL organizations already committing their stadiums as voting locations for 2020, 100 Thieves have officially made their new compound a polling site as well. Alongside a prepared statement, 100T founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag also tweeted the announcement to his 2.7 million followers.

Proud of this one. Go vote. https://t.co/OTXXZ5aD8H — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) October 22, 2020

Nadeshot is right to be proud, as the 100T compound should serve as an excellent polling site. Opened in January 2020, the 15,000 square-foot headquarters is the largest esport facility in the U.S. and, as such, a perfect candidate for socially distanced, efficient voting.

The founder explained their intentions and gratitude in an announcement: “We’ve been looking for ways to give back to the community. We’re thankful to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder / County Clerk for the work they are doing this election season, and we’re excited to partner with them to offer up our space.”

Aside from simply enticing voters with a beautiful, new space for them to engage in political participation, the organization’s move also serves to further political discourse. Any passersby will now notice a massive “vote” mural (painted by Slick) on the compound’s walls, while the organization has called upon its fans to get engaged.

Proud to be a member of @100Thieves. https://t.co/ydUXLrufPT — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) October 22, 2020

That call to action most certainly won’t fall upon deaf ears, as 100T’s audience spans over 700,000 followers on Twitter and Nadeshot’s, over 2.7 million. When you add on tweets from Cash App, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, The Verge, and Neekolul, you find an additional 5.7 million Twitter feeds reached.

Of course, some of those followers will overlap and many won’t be in Los Angeles. But, nonetheless, in a country where over half of the citizens don’t participate in politics, at least some will get to take some cool “I voted” pictures in front of the 100T compound this election cycle.