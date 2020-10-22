 100 Thieves compound will be a voting site for the US election - Dexerto
100 Thieves compound will be a voting site for the US election

Published: 22/Oct/2020 21:45

by Theo Salaun
100 thieves cash app compound voting site 2020
Twitter, @100Thieves

100 Thieves Nadeshot

100 Thieves have officially announced that their 100T Cash App Compound will be a Los Angeles County polling site for voters to use during the 2020 United States election period.

Amidst one of the more sociopolitically turbulent periods in recent American history, sports and esports organizations have made efforts to transcend their cultural niches. For decades, marketing activations have used celebrities as spokespeople, pushing voters to overcome American political apathy.

These have largely proved inconsequential, as the American turnout rate for voters among eligible citizens has not surpassed 60-plus percent since 1968. But, following the NBA and NFL’s historic immersions into political discourse, sports and esports are no longer dubbing politics taboo and, instead, are pushing people to get informed and involved.

As such, with numerous NBA and NFL organizations already committing their stadiums as voting locations for 2020, 100 Thieves have officially made their new compound a polling site as well. Alongside a prepared statement, 100T founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag also tweeted the announcement to his 2.7 million followers.

Nadeshot is right to be proud, as the 100T compound should serve as an excellent polling site. Opened in January 2020, the 15,000 square-foot headquarters is the largest esport facility in the U.S. and, as such, a perfect candidate for socially distanced, efficient voting.

The founder explained their intentions and gratitude in an announcement: “We’ve been looking for ways to give back to the community. We’re thankful to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder / County Clerk for the work they are doing this election season, and we’re excited to partner with them to offer up our space.”

Aside from simply enticing voters with a beautiful, new space for them to engage in political participation, the organization’s move also serves to further political discourse. Any passersby will now notice a massive “vote” mural (painted by Slick) on the compound’s walls, while the organization has called upon its fans to get engaged.

That call to action most certainly won’t fall upon deaf ears, as 100T’s audience spans over 700,000 followers on Twitter and Nadeshot’s, over 2.7 million. When you add on tweets from Cash App, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, The Verge, and Neekolul, you find an additional 5.7 million Twitter feeds reached. 

Of course, some of those followers will overlap and many won’t be in Los Angeles. But, nonetheless, in a country where over half of the citizens don’t participate in politics, at least some will get to take some cool “I voted” pictures in front of the 100T compound this election cycle.

Charly Jordan slams gossipers for pregnancy rumors with Tayler Holder

Published: 22/Oct/2020 20:42 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 20:49

by Virginia Glaze
Charly Jordan speaks to the camera during a vlog.
YouTube: Charly Jordan

Model, DJ, and internet star Charly Jordan recently confirmed her romance with TikToker Tayler Holder — but that isn’t stopping fans from spreading rumors to the contrary, leading Jordan to hit back at the speculation in a pointed Instagram story.

Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder officially revealed their relationship to the world in a spicy Instagram post on October 13, not too long after Holder and Instagram model Sommer Ray appeared to part ways.

Although there is clearly some bad blood between Sommer and Charly — with Sommer throwing some not-so-subtle shade toward her ex-bestie during a paparazzi interview — it’s quite clear that Charly and Tayler are currently an item. Of course, that isn’t stopping fans from spreading rumors and discussing her past flings.

Charly hit back at these fans in a series of pointed Instagram Stories on October 22, calling out commenters for discussing completely illegitimate claims about her love life and other relationship drama.

View this post on Instagram

Woah there cowboy 😉🖤

A post shared by ❀ CHARLY JORDAN ❀ (@charlyjordan) on

“I feel like a crazy person sometimes, when I’m looking through comments and it’s all relationship drama comments,” she began. “And it’s all these people talking about and commenting stuff that is completely inaccurate and having full conversations about it.”

“Y’all are just wasting your day, everyone else’s day!” she continued. “Let’s talk about something that matters, you know? Or, if people just did like, any research… like, I love you guys so much, for real. …but the internet, in general, the shit people comment, I’m just like, we are smarter than this!”

View this post on Instagram

#charlyjordan talks about people commenting about past relationships, etc😬

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

That’s not all; Jordan even debunked speculation from paparazzi that she is expecting a baby, completely shutting down the rumors by poking fun at such wild claims about her personal life.

“Not only did they spell both of our names wrong, which we’re not even going to talk about, but apparently, I’m expecting a baby and didn’t even know it!”

While it seems that rumors come with the package of celebrity status, it’s clear that Charly isn’t having any of it, and is trying to stay out of the drama as best she can while fighting back at gossip culture, as a whole.