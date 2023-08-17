Bobbi Althoff denies rumors she slept with Drake after deleting podcast

Podcaster and TikToker Bobbi Althoff refutes claims that she slept with rapper Drake. Rumors began to swirl following what fans see as a public beef between the two.

Bobbi Althoff’s swift rise to social media stardom through her production of The Really Good Podcast was so prolific, viewers accused her of being an industry plant. Her ability to lock down guests like Tyga, Lil Yachty, and elusive rapper Drake baffled fans.

Recently Althoff and Drake unfollowed one another on social media and Althoff removed the podcast episode featuring the rapper from YouTube and Spotify. The move has people speculating that the two have had some sort of falling out and even that they slept together because the interview took place in bed.

Article continues after ad

Recently the team at BFFs Podcast uploaded an inflammatory clip to their TikTok channel that made it seem as if Althoff had confirmed the rumors to host Dave Portnoy. Althoff and Portnoy both took to Instagram to set the record straight with Portnoy apologizing to Althoff profusely.

Althoff and Portnoy address the Drake incident

In the initial clip, the team at BFFs Podcast censored Portnoy’s reveal of Althoff’s reply in a highly suggestive manner. Althoff and Portnoy spoke via Instagram DMs and when he asked her if she slept with Drake, Althoff replied “That is not true”.

Article continues after ad

After the original censored TikTok aired, Althoff posted an Instagram story with an uncensored screenshot of their conversation. “I did not want to do this Podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it,” Althoff said about her own appearance on BFFs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Portnoy took to his own Instagram and TikTok explaining that he did not know that his team would edit the clip like that. He posted screenshots of texts where he reprimanded his social media team and apologized to Althoff.

Article continues after ad

In a written statement published to his story, Portnoy stated very clearly that he and his team “owe Bobbi an apology”. “Our social media team edited the clip to make it seem juicy which is bulls**t,” Portnoy wrote. “I freaked out on Austin the second I saw it. We did her dirty.”









Commenters on BFFs apologetic TikTok are not convinced that Portnoy was oblivious to the creation of the clip. “How do you have no control over the media team’s edits?” One user asked. “How about he takes responsibility for repeating the bulls**t instead of putting it on the media team,” another replied.

Article continues after ad

Outside of her Instagram story, Althoff has not commented on the incident.