Who is Bobbi Althoff? Influencer Mom goes viral with Drake inteview

Bobbi Althoff has gone super viral recently with her podcast episodes, with the biggest one so far being her interview with Drake. But who is she?

With billions of people on TikTok and other social media platforms, it’s common for random influencers to almost magically skyrocket with massive popularity.

Bobbi Althoff is just the latest to make that jump, although she wasn’t exactly an unknown content creator beforehand.

On July 20, 2023, Bobbi interviewed popular Canadian rapper Drake on her podcast and has been everywhere on social media since then. So, just who is this woman?

Article continues after ad

Is Bobbi Althoff an industry plant? Who is she?

When influencers make the jump from unknown to massively popular, many believe that person is an industry plant — someone from a major company or organization that joins social media with help from higher-ups.

We can safely say, though, that Bobbi Althoff isn’t one. Up until her podcast episode with Drake, Althoff posted on TikTok quite often, even getting over three million followers in the process.

Known to share videos detailing her life as a mom on TikTok, she’s received millions of views and likes on her videos on her original account although that one has since been made private.

Article continues after ad

Bobbi’s current account on TikTok has more comedy focused videos, including one where she jokes about only getting “six views” on her first podcast episode back in April 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On June 1, 2023, she uploaded the first episode of her podcast “The Really Good Podcast” to YouTube where she interviewed actor Rick Glassman and has absolutely skyrocketed from there.

Her deadpan style of interviewing has captured the attention of millions, with one clip of her interview with Drake getting nearly 30 million views.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Cosmopolitan on August 9, 2023, Bobbi revealed that she’s made her way into the DMs of Drake and Lil Yachty all on her own, even self-funding her flights to make the show happen.

After the Drake interview, however, celebrity agency WME reached out and signed her — meaning Bobbi Althoff is likely having a much easier time getting ahold of some of the biggest names in the world.

WME has the likes of actors Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler, and Musicians AJR signed to their agency, so who knows what guest we’ll see on The Really Good Podcast in the near future.

In the meantime, head over to our Entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.