Drake and Bobbi Althoff podcast disappears as fans speculate there is beef

Bobbi Althoff’s viral interview with Drake has disappeared off the internet amid claims the pair have unfollowed each other on social media and appear to be beefing.

Over the last couple of months, Bobbi Althoff has become a lightning rod for social media users. The podcast host, who racked up over three million followers on TikTok, has consistently posted clips throughout 2023 but there have been a number of accusations of her being an ‘industry plant’ given her success and access to big names.

Those claims only further intensified when she got to interview rap superstar Drake, who notoriously doesn’t give too many interviews outside of releasing a new album.

The interview, which was conducted as they lay in bed, took over social media and blew up on Youtube. However, it’s now been removed amid apparent beef between them. At least that’s how fans see it.

Is the Bobbi Althoff and Drake interview deleted?

That’s right, the interview between Bobbi and Drake has been removed from her channel. If you try and find it now, you’ll just be greeted with a ‘this video is unlisted’ message. Though, there are still clips floating around.

On top of that, the pair appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram around the same time that the interview was made private.

Naturally, its sparked plenty of speculation online, with many claiming that the pair are beefing. A number have pointed to a video of Bobbi looking pretty stonefaced at a Drake concert as possibly being the reason why.

“This why everyone can’t have clout. Drake blessed her podcast and this is what she does,” said one. “This explains why she unfollowed him,” added another. “Her marketing team putting in so much work,” commented another.

It’s unlikely the actual reason will surface any time soon, but if it does – and the interview returns to YouTube – we’ll have the latest on Dexerto’s Entertainment section.