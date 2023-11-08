Bilibili is forcing big VTubers to reveal their identities to stay monetized

As part of China’s new regulations, streamers with over 500,000 followers on native platforms like Bilibili are required to reveal their real identities causing big problems for VTubers.

For all its brilliance the internet can be a scary place. From swatting to doxxing there are all kinds of reasons someone would want to stay incognito. Although this applies to all streamers it’s especially important for VTubers.

While there are a lot of reasons people get into VTuber culture and become VTubers one of the most prevalent is anonymity. Being able to stream behind an avatar and remain protected is a big selling point.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, changes to China’s online landscape are set to cause big VTubers a lot of issues and depending on how the rules are enforced could end up seeing a mass exodus from the platform altogether.

Bilibili’s new rules require streamers to reveal their identity

As announced on the official Bilibili website, the popular Chinese streaming platform will require all streamers with over 500,000 followers to publicly disclose their real identity.

The revealing announcement opens: “In order to strengthen the management of ‘Self-media’, improve the management system and mechanism, and maintain a good network public opinion ecology, the community will guide the “Self-media” accounts with more than 500,000 followers to display their real names on the front desk in batches and stages.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bilibili goes on to clarify that this process will begin with accounts that have over 1 million followers with similar restrictions being enforced on smaller accounts in the future.

Bilibili / DeepL Bilibili’s full announcement – translated using DeepL.

The post explicitly says that affected user’s real names can be “viewed on the account profile page,” effectively making it public information that anyone can access.

Explaining the penalty for not complying, Bilbili states: “…if the user does not agree to the real name, the subsequent account traffic, income and other restrictions will be imposed.”

Article continues after ad

If enforced as described, Bilibil’s biggest virtual talents will be forced to either reveal their identities to the world or withdraw from the platform. This will impact some huge VTubers including several Nijisanji members like Vox Akuma, Ike Eveland, and Luca Kaneshiro.