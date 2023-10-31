Vanderpump Rules fans stunned after Tom Sandoval dresses up as Barbie for Halloween

Tom Sandoval is trying to prove to himself and his Vanderpump Rules fans once and for all that he is Kenough.

It’s officially spooky season, which means that it’s time for all of the celebrities to show off the Halloween costumes that they’ve been working on all year long. This time, it was a little different because of SAG-AFTRA’s rule against actors wearing costumes based on popular culture.

This means that outfits based on some of the biggest movies of the year, like Barbie and Oppenheimer, were off-limits. However, because reality TV stars are not under the same union as actors, all bets are off for them.

In fact, the most controversial Bravolebrity of the year just took advantage of this in a way that no one would have guessed.

Did Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval dress as Barbie?

On October 30, Tom Sandoval was a guest at his former co-star Jax Taylor’s Halloween party.

He decided to dress up as Barbie (not Ken), complete with a fake blonde wig, knee pads, and rollerblades.

After people got a glimpse of his outfit, they instantly took to Reddit to roast and mock him to the fullest.

One fan wrote, “Tom is just clever enough to think to himself ‘a bunch of dudes are gonna be Ken. I’ll go as Barbie. How extra is that bro!?’”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Dude I would be so annoyed if I was at a Halloween party and someone wore rollerblades lol I bet he was bumping into people all night.”

While VPR fans weren’t exactly in love with his costume, his outfit definitely made it a Halloween they will never forget.

To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.