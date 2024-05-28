Baby Reindeer ‘his and hers’ costumes go on sale for Halloween

A contender for the most controversial Halloween costume of 2024 may have just arrived, with a shop now selling “his and hers” Baby Reindeer outfits.

Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix series has quickly become one of the most talked about shows of the year, not least due to the fact that the creator and Donny Dunn star drew the story from his real-life experiences as the target of a serial stalker (played by Jessica Gunning).

A number of costume shops are now looking to cash in on the Baby Reindeer boom by offering “his and hers” sets in preparation for Halloween. That includes online party supplies business Cazaar, which is now selling a ‘Scottish Couples Comedian and Stalker Costume’ set.

The Martha outfit includes an orange and pink dress, brunette wig, and an inflatable phone, while Donny’s features a burgundy suit with blue tie and a reindeer antler headband.

Cazaar Cazaar now offers a Baby Reindeer-themed Halloween costume

Speaking to the Scottish Sun about the set, boss Belinda Nesnas said: “When Baby Reindeer became the most-watched show on Netflix, we quickly realised we had the perfect items to create costumes based on the characters.

“We especially loved Martha and Donny — both are so compelling that it’s hard to know who to root for. We predict these costumes could be Halloween top sellers, especially for couples.”

Given the sensitivity of the subject matter, it’s a controversial choice — but that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing dozens of Donnys and Marthas stalking the streets this spooky season.

In fact, according to the outlet, online betting firm Coral has odds of 2/1 and 4/1 for Martha and Donny costumes to be the most popular Halloween ‘fit choice in 2024.

Fans of the Netflix show have been predicting the same, with one writing on X/Twitter, “I’m really excited to see the Baby Reindeer couple costumes this Halloween.”

“Somebody’s gonna dress up as the woman from Baby Reindeer this Halloween and it’s going to be the scariest costume ever,” said another.

