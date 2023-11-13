Best fast food Christmas releases: Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, more

Customers can pick up new fast food releases in some of the biggest fast food chains during the course of November.

November 2023 has already seen a lot of great items grace fast food menus. Starbucks released their holiday collection ready for the festive season. Fans were pleased to see some of their favorites return, such as the Peppermint Mocha, and the Caramel Brulée Latte.

Baskin-Robbins also caused some controversy amongst fans, as they announced that their ice cream flavor of the month would be inspired by a turkey dinner.

Now, some of the biggest brands in the fast food industry will be unveiling new menu items to enjoy in November, just before the Christmas season arrives.

The new fast food releases

The biggest fast food releases in November come from brands, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell. Some of the returning items have previously featured on menus, while some are completely new.

Chick-fil-A – Chick-fil-a have told fans that they’ll be bringing back the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, along with two new peppermint inspired beverages. These will be available on November 13.

McDonalds – McDonald’s have announced that they’ll be bringing back the McRib, which consists of seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles. This will return in select locations on November 13.

Wendy’s – By popular demand, Wendy’s have announced that they’ll be bringing back their classic Peppermint Frosty on November 14.

Taco Bell – Taco Bell will be bringing back their Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, which consist of golden, crispy Nacho Fries covered with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, and three-cheese blend grilled on top. This will return on November 16.

Fans are reminded that the aforementioned deals pertain to US restaurants only.