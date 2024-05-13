Chick-fil-A’s 2024 Summer menu leaked with two new items revealed

Chick-fil A’s Summer menu 2024 is due to drop on June 10 and fans can expect two new menu items that will satisfy your sweet and savory cravings.

Fans can expect to see a brand new burger, as well as a milkshake being added to the menu for the Summer.

Fans will be able to tuck into a ‘Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich’ come June 10. Chick-fil-A released a honey pimento sandwich last summer and fans loved the spicy-sweet flavor combination, so it’s great to see something in the same vein coming to stores this summer.

Chick-fil-A Fans will be able to try a previously tested sandwich.

The sandwich features lemon-herb marinated boneless chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, and bacon, hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend. For a “swicy” kick, it will be topped with sweet and spicy pickle chips.

And to quench that down with, Chick-fil-A will be bringing back the beloved peach milkshake – perfect for those hot summer days.

The maple pepper bacon sandwich was previously in select locations only, but will now be available nationwide, and the peach milkshake has been part of several summer releases.

Although the price of the new sandwich has not yet been confirmed, when it was tested in 2023 it cost $6.95 and can be served with either grilled or fried chicken. The peach milkshake has retailed for $3.45 in previous years.

Chick-fil-A Fan-favorite milkshake will return.

Although this release is exciting news for fans, some people on Reddit were left wishing other menu items were making a return. One user commented, “Bring back the pimento sandwich. That one was incredible.” This comment sparked some replies that hinted that this menu item could make a comeback in the Fall.

On top of that, some other users were hoping for a previously tested menu item, The Pretzel Cheddar Club, to make it to the nationwide stage. However, this item was only tested in April 2024, and in the past it has taken several months for test items to make it nationwide, so time will tell if fans are able to nab this menu item again.

Nonetheless, when the Summer 2024 official menu was leaked by a Chick-fil-A employee earlier this month, it garnered a lot of attention as fans looked forward to an exciting spicy-sweet shake-up. And with the recent announcement of their testing their most sought-after dessert, Chick-fil-A fans definitely have a lot to look forward to, as well as the rumblings of some new menu items releasing in 2024.