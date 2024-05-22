Chick-fil-A adds surprise menu items including return of fan-favorite after 10 years

Chick-fil-A ran two new test items in a select location in the US and people couldn’t get enough of them – but it turns out this isn’t the first time they’ve graced menus.

The trial location was in Columbia, SC, and stores ran out of supplies before the end of the test phase, proving that the items were very popular.

The two new items added to the menu included:

Banana Pudding Milkshake – Hand-spun the old-fashioned way, this refreshing milkshake features Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert mixed with banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry

Banana Frosted Coffee – A custom blend of cold-brewed coffee and our signature Icedream dessert mixed with banana and delicious vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

The last time these treats were available was back in 2013, when they were sold widely across the US. Rumor has it that they will be rolling out nationwide during the course of 2024, which would be no surprise given the success of the products.

Article continues after ad

However, there are some conflicting statements from workers at Chick-fil-A who discussed the release at length on Reddit. An eager customer asked the Chick-fil-A workers: “Are these going to be available at all locations or only a select few?”

Article continues after ad

One responded that it was only at “the special founders location in GA,” but this has not been confirmed.

The special founders location of course refers to The Dwarf House (Chick-fil-A’s birthplace) in Hapeville, Georgia. This location also has another banana-themed dessert item that’s only available here – the Banana Pudding ice cream.

Videos have been circulating on TikTok of people trying the pudding, and it’s quickly gone viral, with lots of people eager to try the legendary ice cream.

Article continues after ad

Don’t despair, however, as Chick-fil-A fans have plenty to look forward to, as its summer menu has been leaked. The chain is set to bring out a Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich, and a Peach Milkshake.