Baskin-Robbins releasing bizarre new turkey dinner flavor ice cream

Baskin-Robbins have just announced that they’ll be releasing a new ice cream flavor inspired by Thanksgiving dinner.

This new flavor released by Baskin-Robbins, will be the company’s new flavor of the month. It arrives just in time for Thanksgiving, with customers being able to pick it up throughout November.

The name of the flavor is ‘Turkey Day Fixins,’ but won’t actually contain any turkey flavors. Instead, customers will be able to sample honey cornbread, spiced sweet potato, and Ocean Spray Cranberry, all in one bite.

Article continues after ad

Baskin-Robbins brings back the iconic Turkey Cake

As well as this new seasonal ice cream flavor, Baskin-Robbins have also announced that they’ll be bringing back the much-loved Turkey Cake.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Baskin-Robins

The Turkey Cake resembles its namesake, but when you cut into it, instead of cutting into a juicy slice of meat, you’ll be met with a soft sponge ice cream cake. The turkey’s legs are made from a sweet, sugar cone, while the whole thing is covered with a caramel praline glaze.

Article continues after ad

When asked about the company’s unique seasonal menu, Director of Marketing Hannah Suits’ said, “We continue to push the boundaries of flavor innovation at Baskin-Robbins and wanted to bring a unique scoop to the table that deliciously encapsulated all the sweet and savory flavors from your favorite Thanksgiving sides.”

Article continues after ad

The Turkey Cake always presents a lot of demand, so it’s a good idea to order online via the website, as a full-sized cake can take up to 48 hours to prepare.